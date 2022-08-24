Sky Carp Even Series with Chiefs

August 24, 2022 - Midwest League (MWL) - Beloit Sky Carp News Release







BELOIT - The Beloit Sky Carp evened the series at one game each with a 3-2 victory over Peoria Wednesday night at ABC Supply Stadium.

A crowd of 1,702 enjoyed a beautiful night in downtown Beloit as the Sky Carp snapped a six-game losing streak and moved back to within five games of first-place South Bend.

Dalvy Rosario scampered home on a wild pitch with the bases loaded and two outs in the ninth inning to secure the victory.

Pitching was the main highlight of Wednesday's game, with starting pitcher Edgar Sanchez and three Beloit relievers combining to hold Peoria to two runs on just three hits.

Sanchez went six innings and allowed just one hit and one unearned run. He walked a pair and struck out six.

After the Chiefs grabbed a 1-0 lead in the top of the third, the Sky Carp answered with a pair of tallies in their half. Jose Salas grounded out to drive in a run and Victor Mesa Jr. Singled home Cody Morissette with the go-ahead run.

That lead would stand until the top of the ninth, when a solo home run for Peoria knotted the game at 2-2.

Jose Salas reached on an error with one out in the bottom of the inning, and back-to-back walks to Zach Zubia and Ynmanol Marinez loaded the bags, setting up the winning wild pitch.

The Snappers and Chiefs will continue their six-game series Thursday night. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m., with gates opening at 5:30. It's Thirsty Thursday at ABC Supply Stadium, with $2 12-ounce Busch Light and Coors Light, and $4 16-ounce cans of Busch and Coors.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from August 24, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.