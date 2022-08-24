Quad Cities Holds on for Season-High Fifth-Straight Victory

August 24, 2022 - Midwest League (MWL) - Quad Cities River Bandits News Release







Davenport, Iowa - The Quad Cities River Bandits held off a ninth-inning rally to complete a 5-3 win over the Dayton Dragons on Wednesday at Modern Woodmen Park.

Both teams were held scoreless until the bottom of the sixth inning before Quad Cities broke through with an RBI double from Juan Carlos Negret, plating Darryl Collins to take a 1-0 lead.

The Bandits' offense continued to add on in the bottom half of the seventh, scoring four runs off Dayton reliever Jayvien Sandridge. Quad Cities loaded the bases with three walks and notched the first of their four runs after Tyler Tolbert was hit by a pitch. Sandridge struck out the next batter, Peyton Wilson, but gave up a bases-clearing triple to Collins to push the Bandits ahead 5-0.

On the mound, Quad Cities used the trio of starter Noah Cameron, who tossed 3.0 scoreless innings with one hit, no walks, and five strikeouts, and relievers Rito Lugo and Delvin Capellan, who combined for four shutout innings, to post 8.0-shutout frames. Lugo picked up the win after pitching 3.0 innings and allowed three hits with no walks and two strikeouts; while Capellan went 2.0 innings with no hits, no walks, and five strikeouts.

With a 5-0 lead in the top of the ninth, Bandits' reliever Harrison Beethe entered the game and allowed a single and double to begin the inning. Beethe worked an RBI groundout from the next batter, Noelvi Marte, and struck out Jose Torres, but then gave up a two-run single by Justice Thompson to cut the Bandits' lead 5-3. Beethe allowed another single to Steven Leyton to bring Dayton's go-ahead run to the plate.

The base hit prompted Quad Cities' manager Brooks Conrad to bring in left-hander Chazz Martinez, who forced Ashton Creal to pop out on two pitches to secure the Bandits win.

Offensively, the Bandits managed just four hits, with three of them coming in the sixth and seventh innings, but capitalized on the limited scoring chances thanks to five walks on the night.

Quad Cities will look to extend its winning streak to five games Thursday as they send right-hander William Fleming (1-4, 5.59 ERA) to face Dayton righty Javi Rivera (1-0, 1.00 ERA). First pitch between the River Bandits and Dragons is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. at Modern Woodmen Park.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from August 24, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.