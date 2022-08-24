Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Wednesday (7:30 PM EDT at Quad Cities)

August 24, 2022 - Midwest League (MWL) - Dayton Dragons News Release







Wednesday, August 24, 2022 l Game # 113 (47)

Modern Woodmen Park l Davenport, Iowa

7:30 p.m. (EDT) l Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

Dayton Dragons (16-30, 55-57) at Quad Cities River Bandits (21-28, 47-68)

RH Chase Petty (0-2, 5.40) vs. LH Noah Cameron (2-0, 2.63)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) battle the Quad Cities River Bandits (affiliate of the Kansas City Royals) in the second game of a six-game series. Season Series: Dayton 4, Quad Cities 3.

Last Game: Tuesday: Quad Cities 3, Dayton 1. Three River Bandits pitchers combined to allow just five hits and one walk while striking out 13. The Dragons only run came on a sixth inning two-out RBI double by Rece Hinds, which pulled the Dragons to within a run at 2-1, but the Quad Cities bullpen shutout the Dragons over the rest of the game. Dragons starter Sam Benschoter pitched well, allowing two runs in five innings.

Streaks: The Dragons have won four of their last five games.

Team and Player Notes:

The Dragons have posted a team ERA of 2.83 over their last 12 games to rank first in the MWL. They have allowed three runs or less in eight of the 12 contests.

Dayton has hit 133 home runs, second highest total in franchise history. The club record is 144 in 2001 in a 139-game season. The Dragons are on a pace to hit 153 on the year (129-game season).

Jose Torres over his last 17 games is batting .344 (22 for 64) with three home runs and four doubles.

Steven Leyton over his last six games is batting .333 (7 for 21) with two home runs and three doubles.

Mat Nelson over his last six games is batting .333 (8 for 24) with a home run and double.

Donovan Benoit over his last five appearances has thrown eight scoreless innings (opponents are 3 for 26 with 13 SO and 1 BB).

Jayvien Sandridge since arriving from Daytona has made six relief appearances, tossing 9.1 innings and allowing just one run.

Javi Rivera has made two starts since arriving from Daytona, allowing just one run on three hits in nine innings (2 BB, 13 SO).

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM and www.daytondragons.com)

Thursday, August 25 (7:30 p.m.): Dayton RH Javi Rivera (1-0, 1.00) at Quad Cities RH William Fleming (1-4, 5.59)

Friday, August 26 (7:30 p.m.): Dayton RH Christian Roa (4-3, 3.86) at Quad Cities LH Rylan Kaufman (1-6, 5.35)

Saturday, August 27 (7:30 p.m.): Dayton RH Thomas Farr (1-6, 5.03) at Quad Cities RH Beck Way (2-2, 3.48)

Sunday, August 28 (2:00 p.m.): Dayton RH Sam Benschoter (0-1, 3.60) at Quad Cities RH Chandler Champlain (1-1, 7.40)

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from August 24, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.