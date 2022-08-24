Wednesday Contest Between Loons and TinCaps Rained Out

MIDLAND, Mich. - The Great Lakes Loons defeated the Fort Wayne TinCaps on Tuesday night to make it 10 wins in their last 12 games. The Loons and TinCaps were scheduled to continue the series Wednesday night. However, the skies opened up and prevented the game from ever starting.

To make up the contest, the Loons and TinCaps will play a doubleheader Thursday at Dow Diamond. Game one will begin at 6:05 p.m., and game two will commence approximately half an hour after the conclusion of the first game. Each contest will be seven innings. Dow Diamond gates will open at 5:30 p.m.

Tickets for Wednesday's game can be exchanged for any remaining 2022 home game - regular season or postseason - over the phone or at the Dow Diamond box office. Tickets for Thursday are good for both games.

The series will continue Thursday, and the two teams will start the same pitchers as were scheduled for Wednesday. Carlos Duran (1-2, 4.41 ERA) gets the start for the Loons, opposing fellow right-hander Efraín Contreras (0-3, 5.31 ERA) for Fort Wayne. Pregame coverage will begin on ESPN 100.9-FM at 5:50 p.m. with the Loons On-Deck Circle, driven by Garber Chevrolet Midland. At Dow Diamond, it's Decades Night, presented by Century 21 Signature Realty - celebrate poodle skirts of the 50s, big hair of the 80s, and everything between and beyond. Plus, enjoy 50% off draft beer all night long with another Thirsty Thursday, thanks to J.P. O'Sullivan Distributing. Tickets are still available on Loons.com.

The Great Lakes Loons have been a Single-A partner of the Los Angeles Dodgers since the team's inception in 2007. Dow Diamond serves as the team's home and also houses the Michigan Baseball Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit public charity, and ESPN 100.9-FM. For tickets or information about the Loons, call 989-837-BALL or visit Loons.com.

