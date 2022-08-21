TinCaps Game Information: August 21 vs. Dayton

August 21, 2022 - Midwest League (MWL) - Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release







Fort Wayne TinCaps (18-29, 45-68) vs. Dayton Dragons (16-29, 55-56)

Sunday, Aug. 21 (1:05 p.m.) | Parkview Field | Fort Wayne, IN | Game 6 of 6 in Series | Home Game 60 of 66 | Game 114 of 132

RHP Garrett Hawkins (No. 17 Padres prospect) vs. RHP Thomas Farr

TV: Comcast 81 & MiLB.TV (John Nolan & Ben Shulman) / Radio: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM (Mike Maahs & Brett Rump)

PACKING PARKVIEW FIELD: The TinCaps have sold out 10 games, including Saturday's crowd of 8,003 and Friday's turnout of 7,590 fans. Parkview Field hosted a season-high 8,350 fans on the Fourth of July.

WEATHER WOES: At home this year, the TinCaps have had 5 games postponed by rain, as well as 1 suspended game, 1 called early, and 1 delayed (against the Dragons on April 30).

START ME UP: Of the team's 13 runs scored in this series, only 3 have come against Dragons starting pitchers.

JARRYD DALE: Ranks 4th in the Midwest League in games played (108), 5th in walks (62), and 8th in stolen bases (25).

LUCAS DUNN: Playing second base for the 1st time as a TinCap. He last played the position on May 24 with Single-A Lake Elsinore, where he started 3 games at the keystone.

CARLOS LUIS: Has reached safely in all 13 games he's played in. It's the 8th longest active on-base streak in the MWL.

AGUSTÍN RUIZ: Hit a solo home run and an RBI triple Thursday, which was fitting as he celebrated his 2-year anniversary with girlfriend, Andrea. He added a pair of doubles on Saturday night, with another RBI.

JOSHUA MEARS: Since returning to the lineup from the Arizona Complex League on July 26 (21 games), he's slashed .276 / .313 / .579 (.892 OPS) with 6 homers, 5 doubles, 14 RBIs, and 13 runs, while also becoming the primary center fielder.

LITTLE LEAGUE DREAMS: Manager Brian Esposito played in the 1991 Little League World Series, representing Staten Island, New York. He was little league teammates with Jason Marquis, who went on to become an MLB All-Star pitcher. They reached the U.S. title game.

ROSTER TURNOVER: The TinCaps have used 24 position players and 31 pitchers this season, for 55 players total.

PATIENT: The TinCaps lead the MWL in walks drawn (4.5 per game).

CAUGHT 'EM: The TinCaps lead the MWL in throwing runners out trying to steal (42 CS). Brandon Valenzuela leads the league with 27, while Anthony Vilar has nabbed 12, and Adam Kerner has caught 3.

MISCELLANEOUS: The TinCaps are 34-19 when scoring first (64% win rate) and 11-48 when they don't (18%)... Fort Wayne is 13-15 in 1-run games, 7-16 in 2-run games, and 1-3 in extra-innings.

