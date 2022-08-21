TinCaps and Dragons Canceled by Rain
August 21, 2022 - Midwest League (MWL) - Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release
FORT WAYNE, Ind. - The TinCaps and Dayton Dragons (Cincinnati Reds affiliate) had their game at Parkview Field canceled by rain on Sunday afternoon.
Fans who had a ticket to this game can redeem it for one of the team's final six scheduled home games this year against the Detroit Tigers-affiliated West Michigan Whitecaps (Aug. 30-Sept. 4) or a home game in April 2023 (schedule not yet released by Major League Baseball).
For more information on redeeming tickets at the Parkview Field Ticket Office, click here.
Sunday's game got underway at 1:07 p.m. However, after No. 17 Padres prospect Garrett Hawkins pitched a perfect top of the first inning with a strikeout, rain began to pour down just before the bottom half of the inning began. After about six minutes of playing through heavy rain (in which Jarryd Dale led off with a single and stole second base), the umpires called the teams off the field. But at that point, even when the rain stopped, the field conditions were deemed unplayable.
Parkview Field hosted its ninth and 10th sell-out crowds of the season on Friday and Saturday nights, yet the TinCaps have experienced more than their fair share of weather woes. Sunday marked the team's first canceled home game, while five others were postponed, one was suspended, another called early, and one more delayed.
Next Game: Tuesday, Aug. 23 @ Great Lakes Loons in Midland, Mich. (7:05 p.m.)
Watch: MiLB.TV
Listen: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM | TinCapsRadio.com
