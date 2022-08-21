Kernels Homers Hurt Wisconsin

CEDAR RAPIDS, IA - The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers clawed their way back into a 2-2 tie with the Cedar Rapids Kernels on Sunday afternoon at Perfect Game Field. Then, the Kernels scored five runs on three swings of the bat in the bottom of the sixth and pulled away for a 7-3 win in the final meeting of the season between the two teams.

Seth Gray put the Kernels (68-46 overall, 25-23 second half) up 2-0 with a two-run home run in the bottom of the first inning. Gray has hit five of his fourteen home runs against Wisconsin this season.

The Timber Rattlers (59-54, 23-25) were facing left-hander Jaylen Nowlin, who was making his Midwest League debut as the Kernels starting pitcher. Nowlin walked Wes Clarke with two outs in the top of the first. He retired the next thirteen Wisconsin hitters in a row as he carried a no-hitter into the sixth.

Antonio Piñero didn't let the no-hit bid go any deeper into the game as he doubled to start the top of the sixth. Reidy Mercado followed with a bunt single to put runners on the corners.

Ben Metzinger singled through the right side of the infield with one out to score Piñero for Wisconsin's first run of the game. Mercado and Metzinger pulled a double steal, and it paid off as Nowlin threw a wild pitch with two outs to let Mercado score the tying run.

Justin Jarvis, the Wisconsin starter, got the first out in the bottom of the sixth, but gave up a single to Jeferson Morales on a 3-2 pitch. That single happened on Jarvis's 100th pitch of the game and he was taken out of the game in favor of Joey Matulovich.

Wander Javier hit Matulovich's second pitch for a home run and the Kernels had a 4-2 lead.

Willie Joe Garry Jr was next, and he lined a triple off the wall in right. The throw to third skipped into the Wisconsin dugout and Garry scored on the error.

Later in the inning Brooks Lee, the #1 pick of the Minnesota Twins in the 2022 draft, hit another two-run home run and the Kernels were up 7-2.

Jarvis, who struck out six and allowed three runs over 5-1/3 innings was charged with the loss.

Nowlin went six innings and struck out eleven as he turned the game over to the Cedar Rapids bullpen to preserve his first win with the Kernels.

Darrien Miller hit a solo home run against Bradley Hanner in the top of the eighth. The blast was Miller's tenth home run of the season, but it would be the last run of the game.

The Rattlers dropped five of the six games in the series to the Kernels at Perfect Game Field. Cedar Rapids wound up winning the season series from the Rattlers with thirteen wins out of the twenty-four games played between the teams.

The Timber Rattlers are off on Monday. They return to action on Tuesday night when they host the Lansing Lugnuts at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium. Carlos Rodriguez (1-1, 1.76) is the scheduled starting pitcher for the Timber Rattlers. Game time is 6:40pm.

Timber Rattlers players and coaches will be wearing jerseys based on Monarch, a new show debuting on FOX this starring Susan Sarandon and Trace Adkins, on Tuesday night. The auction for these jerseys is live at this link. Fans may bid on the jersey of their choice between now and Wednesday, August 24.

Also on Tuesday, the American Heart Association, Ascension, Gold Cross Ambulance, and ThedaCare present CPR Night with demonstrations of Hands-Only CPR. Local survivors of cardiac arrest will also be recognized prior to the game.

This is a Bang for Your Buck Night with NEW Manufacturing Alliance and Y100, too. All fans may enjoy Cher-Make hotdogs and 16-ounce Pepsi Products for $2. Those of legal drinking age may purchase 16-ounce domestic beers for $2.

If you can't make it out to the ballpark, the radio broadcast is on AM1280, WNAM and internet audio starting at 6:20pm. The game is also available on MiLB.tv for subscribers.

R H E

WIS 000 002 010 - 3 6 1

CR 200 005 00x - 7 9 0

HOME RUNS:

WIS:

Darrien Miller (10th, 0 on in 8th inning off Bradley Hanner, 1 out)

CR:

Seth Gray (14th, 1 on in 1st inning off Justin Jarvis, 1 out)

Wander Javier (10th, 1 on in 6th inning off Joey Matulovich, 1 out)

Brooks Lee (2nd, 1 on in 6th inning off Joey Matulovich, 2 out)

WP: Jaylen Nowlin (1-0)

LP: Justin Jarvis (9-8)

TIME: 2:10

ATTN: 3,037

