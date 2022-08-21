Lugnuts Overwhelm Loons in Finale, 11-7

LANSING, Mich. - Joshwan Wright, Lazaro Armenteros and Jared McDonald each collected three hits, and the Lansing Lugnuts (21-27, 46-68) used a five-run sixth inning to rally past the Great Lakes Loons (29-19, 69-45), 11-7, on Sunday afternoon at Jackson® Field™.

It was the finale for acting manager Veronica Alvarez, with Phil Pohl rejoining the team beginning Tuesday.

The Loons won four of six games in the series, including three in a row by scoring exactly 12 runs, but they were done in by the Lugnuts' own potent bats.

Trailing 5-3 entering the last of the sixth, the Nuts tied the game on an RBI double by Sahid Valenzuela and an RBI single from Cooper Bowman, then took the lead on a two-run single by Wright before adding insurance on an RBI single from Brayan Buelvas. All five runs were scored against reliever Ben Casparius, catapulting the Nuts into an 8-5 lead.

McDonald capped a three-run eighth with a two-run single for extra insurance, closing out a 14-hit Lugnuts barrage.

Imanol Vargas homered in the loss for the Loons.

Lansing starter Jack Owen struck out six batters while allowing five runs on seven hits and three walks in five innings. Osvaldo Berrios pitched a scoreless sixth, Mac Lardner a scoreless seventh, and Calvin Coker allowed two runs in 1 2/3 before Brock Whittlesey recorded the game's final out.

The Lugnuts enjoy an off day on Monday before taking to the road for a six-game series at Wisconsin beginning Tuesday. A six-game series at South Bend follows before a six-game homestand against Dayton from September 6-11 closes out the season. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit lansinglugnuts.com or call (517) 485-4500.

