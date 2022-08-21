Dragons Rained-Out on Sunday in Fort Wayne

Fort Wayne, Ind. - The Midwest League game between the Dayton Dragons and Fort Wayne TinCaps was canceled due to rain on Sunday afternoon at Parkview Field in Fort Wayne, Indiana. The game will not be rescheduled.

Sunday's game began at 1:07 p.m. and continued as rain began in the bottom of the first inning with no score. Rain became heavy and umpires stopped the game after two Fort Wayne hitters had completed their at-bats in the inning. With standing water on the infield, the game was called prior to 2:00 p.m.

The Dragons won four of five games in the series, earning their first four-game winning streak since early June.

Up Next: The Dragons do not play on Monday. They travel to Davenport, Iowa to open a six-game series against the Quad Cities River Bandits on Tuesday, August 23 at 7:30 p.m. Chase Petty (0-2, 5.40) will start for the Dragons.

The next home series at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District begins on Tuesday, August 30 when the Dragons host the Cedar Rapids Kernels at 7:05 p.m. That six-game series, continuing through Sunday, September 4, will wrap up the regular season home schedule for the Dragons in 2022.

On the Air: All Dragons home and road games are broadcast on radio on FOX Sports 980 AM WONE. Games can be heard on smart phones, iPads, and other mobile devices via the free Dragons Mobile App, or on a computer at wone.com. Games are also available on HD Radio on 104.7 WTUI HD 2.

