TinCaps Game Information: April 20 at Lansing

Fort Wayne TinCaps (6-4) @ Lansing Lugnuts (3-7)

Wednesday, April 20 (6:05 p.m.) | Jackson Field | Lansing, Michigan | Game 2 of 6 in Series | Away Game 5 of 66 | Game 11 of 132

LHP Robert Gasser (No. 9 Padres prospect) vs. RHP Joey Estes (No. 17 A's prospect)

Radio: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM (John Nolan) / Video: MiLB.TV

LAST NIGHT: The TinCaps beat the Lugnuts, 10-3, in Lansing.

HOT CAPS: Fort Wayne has won 3 in a row, and 4 of 5.

COREY ROSIER: Leads the MWL in walks (11), ranks 3rd in runs (11), 4th in BB% (25%), and 5th in stolen bases (4).

ROBERT HASSELL: Leads the MWL in stolen bases (7), ranks 2nd in hits (16), 5th in average (.400), 5th in runs (8), 5th in total bases (23), 7th in home runs (2), 7th in RBIs (8), and 10th in OBP (.442). He also has the 3rd lowest swinging strike rate (6%) and 8th lowest K% (16%).

JOSHUA MEARS: Leads the MWL in doubles (5), ranks 2nd in extra-base hits (8), 3rd in total bases (24), 4th in home runs (3), 5th in RBIs (9), 8th in SLG (.667), 9th in OPS (1.062), and 10th in hits (10).

BRANDON VALENZUELA: Leads the MWL in BB% (26%), ranks 3rd in OBP (.500), 4th in walks (9), and 5th in BB/K (1.13).

JARRYD DALE: Ranks 7th in the MWL in extra-base hits (5), 7th in home runs (2), 8th in walks (8), 9th in RBIs (7), and 10th in BB% (20%).

RIPKEN REYES: Has the lowest K% in the MWL (10%), 2nd lowest swinging strike rate (4%), and has been hit by a league-high 3 pitches.

TICK TOCK: The 'Caps and South Bend Cubs played a 1 hour, 59-minute game Friday night. The average time of the four 9-inning games in their series (excluding a pair of 7-inning games) was 2 hours and 21 minutes. By comparison, in 2021, the average length of a 9-inning game at Parkview Field was 3 hours and 14 minutes.

260 TO THE SHOW: 2017-18 TinCaps infielder Gabriel Arias made his MLB debut earlier today with the Cleveland Guardians. The 22-year-old became the 202nd player in Fort Wayne's franchise history to appear in the big leagues. So far this season, there have been 37 'Caps in The Show (not including the likes of Fernando Tatis Jr., who have been on the Injured List). Last year, 58 Fort Wayne alumni played in the bigs. Today there are 4 former TinCaps starting on the mound: San Diego's MacKenzie Gore (2018, '21), Minnesota's Chris Paddack (2016), Philadelphia's Zach Eflin (2013), and St. Louis' Miles Mikolas (2010).

LOCAL GUYS: Norwell grad and 2014-15 TinCap Josh VanMeter hit his 1st home run of the season Tuesday with the Pirates... North Side grad Zach McKinstry was just called up from Triple-A by the Dodgers... Bishop Luers grad Kevin Kiermaier and the Rays are playing the Cubs at Wrigley Field, where his brother Dan the head grounds keeper.

BACK AT PARKVIEW FIELD: The 2022 Parkview Sports Medicine Baseball Classic commenced Tuesday with a matchup of Fort Wayne's NAIA college as Indiana Tech defeated Saint Francis. New Haven and Woodlan also opened up the high school slate. Today it's a doubleheader featuring North Side vs. South Side in SAC action, as well as Prairie Heights vs. Eastside. The PSM Baseball Classic will continue May 3-4 and 10-11.

