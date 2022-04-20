Bandits Lose Seven-Run Lead in Rattlers' Walk-Off Win

Appleton, Wisconsin - The Quad Cities River Bandits took a 9-2 lead into the bottom of the seventh on Wednesday afternoon, but lost their fourth consecutive game as the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers scored eight unanswered runs to win 10-9 in the bottom of the ninth at Neuroscience Group Field.

Both teams scored in the first two frames, but Quad Cities owned a 7-2 lead hallway through the third on RBI doubles from Herard Gonzalez and Luca Tresh in the first, Tyler Tolbert's RBI single in the second, and Kale Emshoff's second homer of the year, a two-run shot, in the top of the third that chased Russell Smith from his start after 2.1 innings.

While Bandits' starter Christian Chamberlain lasted just 1.1 innings, Walter Pennington and Anthony Simonelli pitched five scoreless innings of relief including seven strikeouts.

In the top of the seventh, Rubendy Jaquez highlighted his return to the Quad Cities roster with a two-run triple off of Cristian Sierra to extend Quad Cities' lead to seven, but in the bottom half, Wisconsin loaded the bases against Simonelli, which led to Wes Clarke's grand slam home run.

With their lead trimmed to three, the Bandits got nothing against Tyler Gillies in the top of the eighth and saw the advantage cut to one when Sal Frelick capped off his five-hit day with a two-run blast off of Ruben Ramirez in the bottom half.

After Joe Meeker stranded a Dillan Shrum double in the top of the ninth, Quad Cities called upon Kasey Kalich for the save. The righty then issued a leadoff walk to Clarke and a double to Zavier Warren, who was replaced on the basepaths by Yeison Coca.

Wisconsin tied it up one batter later when a ground ball off the bat of Tristan Peters went off the glove of Gonzalez and into right, allowing Coca to score and tie the game. The Bandits then intentionally walked Ernesto Martinez Jr. to load the bases.

Two batters later, after Kalich struck out Antonio Pinero, the righty uncorked a wild pitch against Frelick, allowing Warren to score from third and win the ballgame for the Timber Rattlers.

Kalich (1-1) took the loss after his second blown save of the season, while Meeker (1-0) got the win out of the bullpen with one scoreless inning of relief.

Quad Cities will look to snap its four-game losing streak on Thursday, as Noah Murdock (0-0, 3.68) toes the rubber against Wisconsin's TJ Shook (1-0, 0.00) for a 6:40pm first pitch at Fox Cities Stadium.

