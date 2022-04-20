Dayton Dragons GameDay, Notes, and Stats for Wednesday

April 20, 2022 - Midwest League (MWL) - Dayton Dragons News Release







Wednesday, April 20, 2022 l Game # 11

Day Air Ballpark l Dayton, Ohio l 7:05 p.m.

Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

West Michigan Whitecaps (6-4) at Dayton Dragons (7-3)

RH Carlos Guzman (1-0, 2.00) vs. RH James Proctor (1-0, 0.00)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) meet the West Michigan Whitecaps (affiliate of the Detroit Tigers) in the second game of a six-game series.

Welcome Back: Jose Nieves (Dragons manager, 2013-15; now the Reds Minor League Infield Coordinator), Kevin Mahar (Dragons bench coach, 2017-19; now the Reds Minor League Outfield/Baserunning Coordinator), and Corky Miller (Dragons coach, 2015-16; now the Reds Minor League Catching Coordinator) are all currently with the Dragons for pre-game and in-game instruction. All are working from the dugout during games.

Last Game: Tuesday: Dayton 3, West Michigan 2. Joe Boyle struck out 10 of 12 batters faced over four no-hit innings and Elly De La Cruz became the first Dayton player to collect three hits in a game in 2022 with a single, double, and triple. Dayton pitchers allowed just one hit, matching the second lowest number of hits allowed in a nine-inning game in franchise history (no-hitter in 2017). Dragons pitchers combined to strike out 16 to establish a new season high. Dragons hitters matched season highs in extra base hits (4) and strikeouts (16).

Dragons in the Standings (Midwest League East Division): Dayton is in first place, one game ahead of West Michigan and Fort Wayne.

Dragons among the League Leaders: Joe Boyle is first in opponent's batting average (.000) and tied for first in both strikeouts (17) and ERA (0.00). Alex McGarry is tied for fourth in home runs (3). Andrew Abbott is ninth in ERA (1.00). Frainger Aranguren is tied for first in wins (2). Donovan Benoit is tied for third in saves (2).

Team Notes

The Dragons have won four straight games to take sole possession of first place in the East Division.

The Dragons are 5-0 in one-run games and 6-0 in games decided by two runs or less.

Dragons starting pitchers have allowed no runs in five of the 10 games and only one run in another game.

The Dayton bullpen over the four-game winning streak has allowed only two earned runs in 14.2 innings (1.23 ERA).

Player Notes

Joe Boyle has made two starts covering eight innings and has not allowed a hit or a run with 17 strikeouts.

Elly De La Cruz is batting .381 with one home run over his last six games.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM and www.daytondragons.com)

Thursday, April 21 (7:05 p.m.): West Michigan RH Dylan Smith (1-0, 1.50) at Dayton LH Evan Kravetz (0-0, 12.46)

Friday, April 22 (7:05 p.m.): West Michigan RH Keider Montero (no record) at Dayton RH Connor Phillips (1-0, 2.89)

Saturday, April 23 (1:09 p.m.): West Michigan RH Ty Madden (0-1, 3.38) at Dayton RH James Marinan (0-1, 11.57) TV: Dayton's CW (26)

Sunday, April 24 (1:09 p.m.): West Michigan RH Wilmer Flores at Dayton LH Andrew Abbott (1-0, 1.00) TV: Dayton's CW (26)

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from April 20, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.