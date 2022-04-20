Kernels and Chiefs Postponed to April 21 Doubleheader
April 20, 2022 - Midwest League (MWL) - Cedar Rapids Kernels News Release
Cedar Rapids, IA - The Cedar Rapids Kernels home game set for April 20 against the Peoria Chiefs has been postponed to a doubleheader on April 21 due to inclement weather.
The Thursday doubleheader will be played as a pair of seven-inning games, with game one set to begin at 5:30 pm at Veterans Memorial Stadium. Gates will open at 4:30 pm, with tickets to Thursday's game good for both games.
Tickets to the originally-scheduled April 20 game can be exchanged at the Kernels Ticket Office for any remaining regular season game in 2022, subject to availability.
