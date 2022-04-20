South Bend Cubs and Legacy Heating & Air to Provide Free Tickets to United States Military

SOUTH BEND, IN - In what is always a marquee pair of days at Four Winds Field, the South Bend Cubs will once again host Military Appreciation Weekend on Saturday, May 28 and Sunday, May 29 as the Cubs face off with the Great Lakes Loons. As presented by Legacy Heating & Air, the organization will devote Memorial Day Weekend to honoring our heroes.

By displaying their Military Identification Card, active military members and veterans can receive two free tickets to either Saturday or Sunday's game. Those wishing to head to the ballpark that weekend can pick up their tickets at the Four Winds Field Box Office.

"I speak for our entire front office when I say that Military Appreciation Weekend is one that we look forward to every season," South Bend Cubs President Joe Hart said. "We wouldn't be able to do what we do on the field and in the stands without these brave men and women serving to protect us all. The two complimentary tickets are just a small token of our appreciation, and we'll look forward to appropriately honoring all of the active military and veterans that join us."

"We are proud to partner with the South Bend Cubs in an effort to express our gratitude to those in uniform serving today and those who have served in the past," Legacy Heating & Air President Tony Cook said. "We thank you for your time, bravery, and sacrifice for this country. It is the home of the free because of the brave."

To join in thanking and honoring all military members at Four Winds Field on Memorial Day Weekend, purchase your tickets online or calling 574-235-9988.

