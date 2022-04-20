Reds All-Star Luis Castillo Expected to Pitch for Dragons on Sunday at Day Air Ballpark

Dayton, Ohio - Cincinnati Reds all-star starting pitcher Luis Castillo is expected to pitch for the Dayton Dragons on Sunday afternoon at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District. The Dragons will host the West Michigan Whitecaps at 1:05 p.m. on Sunday.

Castillo would become the 37th Reds player to complete an injury rehab assignment with the Dragons. Reds stars Jose Rijo, Joey Votto, Brandon Phillips, Aroldis Chapman, Johnny Cueto, and Homer Bailey are among those who have appeared in official Midwest League games with the Dragons.

Castillo, a National League all-star with the Reds in 2019, opened the 2022 season on the Reds injured list due to shoulder soreness. He has not yet appeared in a game this season. He has won 40 games for the Reds since making his MLB debut in 2017 and has posted earned run averages below 4.00 in each of the last three seasons.

