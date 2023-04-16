TinCaps Game Information: April 16 vs. Lake County Captains

Fort Wayne TinCaps (2-6) vs. Lake County Captains (5-3)

Sunday, April 16 (1:05 pm) | Parkview Field | Fort Wayne, IN

RHP Ryan Bergert (No. 24 Padres prospect) vs. LHP Rodney Boone

Video: Bally Live app | MiLB.TV (John Nolan & Justin Libey) | Radio: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM (Mike Maahs & Derek Decker)

LAST GAME: The TinCaps walked off Lake County, 12-11, in a wild game on a beautiful Saturday afternoon at Parkview Field. With 2 outs in the bottom of the 9th inning, center fielder Jakob Marsee plated left fielder Justin Farmer from second base with a single to right field to win it. Farmer had just tied the game with an RBI double to bring home third baseman Carlos Luis.

ON THIS DAY: In 2009, the TinCaps hosted their first game at Parkview Field. In front of a crowd of 8,208 fans, the TinCaps beat the Dayton Dragons, 7-0.

AT STAKE TODAY: A win would give the TinCaps a split of this 6-game series.

FORT WAYNE FAITHFUL: Parkview Field has hosted 5 home games so far this season, drawing an average of 3,958 fans per game, which is 3rd-best in the MWL behind only Dayton and South Bend.

FLASH SALE: The TinCaps are offering fans $4 off tickets today at this link.

FIRE UP: Center fielder Jakob Marsee has stolen 4 bases, which is 5th-most in the MWL.

PROSPECT WATCH: TinCaps shortstop Jackson Merrill is the highest-rated prospect in the Midwest League, according to MLB.com. The 19-year-old Maryland native was drafted by the Padres in the 1st round (27th overall) in 2021. In spring training as the Padres had several stars playing in the World Baseball Classic, Merrill saw time in 16 big league games, slashing .286 / .316 / .314 (.630 OPS).

MARTORELLA ROLLING: First baseman Nathan Martorella has reached base safely in all 8 games he's played in this season. He's 1 of only 5 players in the league to accomplish that.

IN MIDSEASON FARM: Outfielder Justin Farmer has smacked 4 doubles this season. That's tied for 2nd-most in the MWL. Overall, Farmer has 5 extra-base hits, which is tied for 5th-most in the MWL.

CONSISTENT CONTACT: TinCaps hitters have struck out just 68 times (8.5 per game). That's the 2nd-fewest in the MWL, behind only West Michigan.

260 TO THE SHOW: Since Fort Wayne's franchise was established in 1993, there've been 210 alumni who've gone on to appear in the majors, including 39 so far this season. Jesse Scholtens, a starting pitcher for the TinCaps in 2017, made his MLB debut last Saturday, pitching in relief for the White Sox. The alumni list features 5 players who were selected as MLB All-Stars in 2022: Phillies shortstop Trea Turner (2014), Mariners first baseman Ty France (2016), Braves starting pitcher Max Fried (2013-14), Cardinals starting pitcher Miles Mikolas (2010), and Pirates reliever David Bednar (2016-17).

NEXT UP: The TinCaps begin a 6-game series Tuesday against the Peoria Chiefs (St. Louis Cardinals affiliate) at Dozer Park in Peoria, IL. The Chiefs feature 8 of the Cardinals' top 30 prospects, headlined by RHP Tink Hence (No. 3) & LHP Cooper Hjerpe (No. 7). Peoria enters Sunday's game at Wisconsin with a 2-6 record and sits in last place in the Midwest League's West Division.

