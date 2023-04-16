Nuts Rout Caps in the Rain, 9-2, Earn Split

April 16, 2023 - Midwest League (MWL) - Lansing Lugnuts News Release







LANSING, Mich. - Lazaro Armenteros homered, Daniel Susacdrove in three runs, and the Lansing Lugnuts (6-3) clinched a six-game series split with a 9-2 rain-delayed, rain-shortened win over the West Michigan Whitecaps (6-3) on Sunday afternoon at Jackson® Field™.

The game was held up due to an 80-minute rain delay in the top of the sixth inning and then called off in the middle of the seventh inning.

The difficult conditions did not faze the Lugnuts in the slightest. Susac launched an RBI double off Whitecaps lefty Jack O'Loughlin in the first inning for an immediate 1-0 lead, then capped a three-run second inning with a two-run single.

Nuts starter Jack Perkins was not as sharp as in his season debut, in which he struck out six Great Lakes Loons in five hitless innings, but held the Whitecaps to one run - a two-out fifth-inning Ben Malgeri RBI triple - over five frames, scattering three hits and three walks while striking out three.

John Beller made his Lugnuts debut in the top of the sixth, allowing a home run to Danny Serretti and striking out Dillon Paulson before the umpires placed the game in a delay

Once the game resumed, the Lugnuts turned it into a rout. Danny Bautista, Jr. led off the home sixth with a double against Gabe Sequeira and Armenteros followed with his first home run of the season, a laser to center field. Sahid Valenzuela singled, Cooper Uhl walked, Sequeira departed due to injury precaution, Alexander Campos greeted Jack Anderson with an RBI double, Caeden Trenkle delivered a sacrifice fly, and Anderson brought in Campos with a wild pitch, closing out the five-run rally.

The Whitecaps had one last gasp, loading the bases with none out against Lugnuts reliever Luke Anderson in the seventh. But Anderson struck out 3-4-5 hitters Malgeri, Chris Meyers and Serretti, and the game was called shortly thereafter.

After a break on Monday, the Lugnuts travel to Lake County for a six-game road trip April 18-23 at Classic Park, returning April 25 to welcome in Quad Cities. For more information, visit lansinglugnuts.com or call (517) 485-4500.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from April 16, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.