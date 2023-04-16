Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Sunday (1:05 PM Start)

Sunday, April 16, 2023lGame # 9

Day Air Ballparkl Dayton, Ohio l1:05 p.m.

Television: Dayton's CWl Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

Great Lakes Loons (3-5) at Dayton Dragons (3-5)

Yon Castro (0-0, 7.71) vs. RH Jose Acuna (1-0, 0.00)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) host the Great Lakes Loons (affiliate of the Los Angeles Dodgers) in the last game of a six-game series.

Last Game: Saturday: Dayton 6, Great Lakes 4. Mat Nelson hit a two-run home run to break a 3-3 tie in the bottom of the seventh inning. Jack Rogers had a three-run homer in the second for Dayton. Justice Thompson was 3 for 3 with a walk for the Dragons first 3-hit game of the year. Dayton finished with a season-high 10 hits. Jake Gozzo earned the Dragons first save of the season with a scoreless ninth inning. Blake Dunn made a spectacular leaping catch against the fence in right field to start the ninth inning.

Current Series: Great Lakes 3, Dayton 2. Dragons team stats in the series: .171 batting average; 4.6 runs/game; 5 home runs; 6 stolen bases; 5.80 ERA; 4 errors.

Basics for 2023

This is the third year in which the league is classified at the High-A level of Minor League Baseball. The Midwest League was a Low-A league prior to 2021. The 12-team Midwest League operates with two six-team divisions.

The Midwest League will continue to utilize a Pitch Timer to encourage a quicker pace of play. Pitchers are required to deliver each pitch within a 14-second time limit (or 18 seconds with a runner on base). Defensive positioning rules require at least two infielders on each side of second base, with at least four infielders positioned on the infield dirt. Pitchers are limited in the number of unsuccessful pick-off throws they can make to a base. The third pick-off throw must result in an out, or the runner will be awarded the next base.

Team Notes

Dragons hitters continue to lead the league in walks with 49 (6.1 per game). The Dragons also lead in strikeouts with 101 (12.6/game).

Player Notes

Two Dragons players rank among the top-10 in the MWL in OPS. Blake Dunn (1.005) is seventh and Mat Nelson (.978) is ninth.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM and www.daytondragons.com)

Tuesday, April 18 (6:35 pm): Dayton RH Hunter Parks 0-1, 7.71) at West Michigan RH Wilkel Hernandez (0-0, 2.45)

Wednesday, April 19 (12:05 pm): Dayton RH Carson Rudd (1-1, 6.43) at West Michigan LH Carlos Pena (0-0, 0.00)

Thursday, April 20 (6:35 pm): Dayton RH Javi Rivera (0-1, 10.38) at West Michigan RH Keider Montero (0-0, 5.63)

Friday, April 21 (6:35 pm): Dayton RH Thomas Farr (0-2, 1.80) at West Michigan RH Garrett Burhenn (0-0, 9.00)

Saturday, April 22 (2:00 pm): Dayton RH Julian Aguiar (0-0, 2.89) at West Michigan LH Jack O'Loughlin

Sunday, April 23 (2:00 pm): Dayton RH Jose Acuna at West Michigan RH Wilkel Hernandez

Upcoming College Game: The University of Dayton will host Wright State at Day Air Ballpark on Tuesday, April 18 at 7:00 p.m. For tickets, go to daytondragons.com.

