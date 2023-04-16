Bandits, Kernels Series Finale Postponed

Cedar Rapids, Iowa - The Sunday finale of the Quad Cities River Bandits' six-game series against the Cedar Rapids Kernels at Veterans Memorial Stadium has been postponed due to wet grounds.

More information regarding the game's completion will be available at a later time.

The River Bandits' next contest will be back at Modern Woodmen Park, as they host the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers on Tuesday for game one of a six-game series in Davenport. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30pm.

