Bandits, Kernels Series Finale Postponed
April 16, 2023 - Midwest League (MWL) - Quad Cities River Bandits News Release
Cedar Rapids, Iowa - The Sunday finale of the Quad Cities River Bandits' six-game series against the Cedar Rapids Kernels at Veterans Memorial Stadium has been postponed due to wet grounds.
More information regarding the game's completion will be available at a later time.
The River Bandits' next contest will be back at Modern Woodmen Park, as they host the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers on Tuesday for game one of a six-game series in Davenport. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30pm.
• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...
Midwest League Stories from April 16, 2023
- Bandits, Kernels Series Finale Postponed - Quad Cities River Bandits
- Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Sunday (1:05 PM Start) - Dayton Dragons
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.