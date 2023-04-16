'Caps Fall in Rain-Soaked Series Finale

LANSING, MI - The West Michigan Whitecaps were forced to settle for a split of their six-game series in an afternoon featuring adverse weather and field conditions as part of a 9-2 loss in seven innings to the Lansing Lugnuts on Sunday at Jackson Field.

Sunday's contest lasted into the sixth inning before a rain delay totaling over one hour ensued. Upon its resumption, field conditions worsened and ultimately led to the game being called official and completed after the conclusion of the top of the seventh.

The final game of this six-game series saw Lansing take a big early lead for the second straight day, as a run-scoring double from Oakland A's top prospect Daniel Susac in the opening inning helped the Lugnuts take a 1-0 lead. In the second, starting pitcher Jack O'Loughlin issued a bases-loaded walk to Jack Winkler before surrendering a two-run single to Susac, giving him three RBI in the first two frames of the contest. In the fifth, the 'Caps plated a run on a Ben Malgeri RBI-triple before a rain delay of over an hour forced the game to pause in the sixth inning. Before the delay, shortstop Danny Serretti blasted a solo home run - his first as a Whitecap - to bring the score to 4-2. Upon the resumption of play, and an 80-minute rain delay, a five-run Lugnuts sixth inning in adverse conditions ensued. Relief pitcher Gabe Sequeira slipped off the pitcher's mound multiple times before leaving the game with an injury. His replacement Jack Anderson slipped on his first attempt before finishing the frame, and the game was called as having concluded.

The Whitecaps loss comes with the caveat that they'll enter the weekend in a first-place tie with the Lugnuts - both of whom have records of 6-3. O' Loughlin (0-2) took his second loss - each of which has come in this series, while Lansing pitcher Jack Perkins (2-0) went five innings of one-run baseball to pick up his second win in as many outings. Outfielder Roberto Campos reached base three times with a double, run scored, and pair of walks in a losing cause.

The Whitecaps begin a six-game series at LMCU Ballpark against the Dayton Dragons beginning Tuesday at 6:35 pm. Righty Wilkel Hernandez makes a start for the 'Caps against Dragons righty Hunter Parks. Broadcast coverage with Dan Hasty and Jeremy Otto begins on the Whitecaps Baseball Network at 6:20 pm. Get your tickets for all 2023 home games now at www.whitecapsbaseball.com.

