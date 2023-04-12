TinCaps Game Information: April 12 vs. Lake County Captains

Fort Wayne TinCaps (0-4) vs. Lake County Captains (3-1)

Wednesday, April 12 (6:35 pm) | Parkview Field | Fort Wayne, IN

RHP Garrett Hawkins (No. 19 Padres prospect) vs. RHP Reid Johnston

Video: Bally Live app / MiLB.TV (John Nolan & Brett Rump) | Radio: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM (Mike Maahs & Derek Decker)

LAST GAME: Tuesday in Fort Wayne's home opener, TinCaps pitching, led by starter Bodi Rascon and Ryan Bergert, combined to strike out 12 Captain hitters. Justin Farmer also doubled twice, including one in the 9th inning to drive in the only TinCap run, but the Captains took game 1 of the series, 3-1.

FORT WAYNE FAITHFUL: Tuesday's crowd of 4,341 was the largest at Parkview Field for Opening Day since 2017.

FIRE UP: Center fielder Jakob Marsee has led the TinCaps offensively so far, going 5-for-12 with 3 walks and a hit by pitch. He has also stolen 3 bases, which is tied for 2nd in the Midwest League. Marsee ranks 4th in the Midwest League in batting average (.417) and OBP (.563).

BALLS IN PLAY: So far this season, TinCap hitters have combined to strike out just 32 times (8 per game). That's tied for the fewest in the Midwest League (West Michigan).

PROSPECT WATCH: TinCaps shortstop Jackson Merrill is the highest-rated prospect in the Midwest League, according to MLB.com. The 19-year-old Maryland native was drafted by the Padres in the 1st round (27th overall) in 2021. In spring training as the Padres had several stars playing in the World Baseball Classic, Merrill saw time in 16 big league games, slashing .286 / .316 / .314 (.630 OPS).

CHAMPIONSHIP MINDSET: Not only are the Padres projected to be a World Series contender this year, the core of this TinCaps team won the Single-A California League title last year with the Lake Elsinore Storm, who went 77-55 in the regular season... They started the season 1-4, before winning 14 of 16.

PACE OF PLAY: In 2021, the average time of a 9-inning game at Parkview Field was a record high of 3 hours and 14 minutes. With new rules in place last year, the average time of a 9-inning TinCaps home game dropped to 2 hours and 33 minutes (with records dating back to 2005 - the lowest in franchise history)... Tuesday's game went 2 hours and 39 minutes.

260 TO THE SHOW: Since Fort Wayne's franchise was established in 1993, there've been 210 alumni who've gone on to appear in the majors, including 37 on Opening Day rosters this year. Jesse Scholtens, a starting pitcher for the TinCaps in 2017, made his MLB debut Saturday, pitching in relief for the White Sox. The alumni list features 5 players who were selected as MLB All-Stars in 2022: Phillies shortstop Trea Turner (2014), Mariners first baseman Ty France (2016), Braves starting pitcher Max Fried (2013-14), Cardinals starting pitcher Miles Mikolas (2010), and Pirates reliever David Bednar (2016-17).

