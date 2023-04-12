Edwin Arroyo Placed on Injured List

The Dayton Dragons, in conjunction with the Cincinnati Reds, announced the following roster change today:

Infielder Edwin Arroyo has been placed on the seven-day injured list with a left hip strain, retroactive to April 11.

Arroyo suffered the injury in the Dragons game on Saturday, April 8 at Lake County.

