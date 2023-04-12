Edwin Arroyo Placed on Injured List
April 12, 2023 - Midwest League (MWL) - Dayton Dragons News Release
The Dayton Dragons, in conjunction with the Cincinnati Reds, announced the following roster change today:
Infielder Edwin Arroyo has been placed on the seven-day injured list with a left hip strain, retroactive to April 11.
Arroyo suffered the injury in the Dragons game on Saturday, April 8 at Lake County.
The Dragons (1-3) host the Great Lakes Loons (1-3) at Day Air Ballpark tonight (Wednesday) at 7:05 p.m. For ticket information, go to daytondragons.com or call (937) 228-2287.
• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...
Midwest League Stories from April 12, 2023
- Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Wednesday (7:05 Start) - Dayton Dragons
- Edwin Arroyo Placed on Injured List - Dayton Dragons
- South Bend Cubs 2023 Peanut Free Suite Packages Now Available - South Bend Cubs
- Whitecaps Drop First Game of '23 - West Michigan Whitecaps
- Early Wisconsin Offense Downs Chiefs Tuesday - Peoria Chiefs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.