Early Wisconsin Offense Downs Chiefs Tuesday

April 12, 2023 - Midwest League (MWL) - Peoria Chiefs News Release







Appleton, WI - An early barrage by the Wisconsin offense put the Chiefs in a hole that they could not dig out of in an 8-3 loss on Tuesday.

After allowing a manufactured run in the home half of the first, pitcher Trent Baker tried to settle in for the second inning of his High-A debut. Wisconsin responded, however, by getting the first three men aboard and loading the bases with no one out. Left fielder Ja'Von Ward then delivered an early blow when his two-run double gave the Timber Rattlers a 3-0 lead.

An inning later, Wisconsin tacked on two more. With two outs in the frame, Ernesto Martinez lifted an opposite field homer to left to give the Timber Rattlers a 5-0 cushion.

The Peoria offense cashed in a two-out rally in the fourth to chip away at the early deficit. With runners at first and second, Thomas Francisco singled into right to get Peoria on the board. Three pitches later, after a ball bounced out of the mitt of Wisconsin catcher Darrien Miller, Francisco ventured towards second base. Miller's throw carried into center and allowed Elijah Cabell to score. After making it a 5-2 game, Osvaldo Tovalin's ground ball to Martinez at first trickled into right and cut the lead to 5-3.

The Chiefs would get no closer, however. Dionys Rodriguez entered out of the bullpen in the fifth and kept Peoria within striking distance after a pair of scoreless frames. In the top of seventh, the Chiefs got the go-ahead run to the plate, but consecutive punchouts from left-hander Russell Smith ended the frame.

Wisconsin tacked on an insurance run in the seventh inning after three straight batters reached to begin the inning. Rodriguez gave way to Chris Roycroft who finished the frame with a strikeout.

Patrick Romeri dug in as the tying-run with two on and two out in the eighth inning, but a running grab by Ward in left robbed Romeri of extra bases and ended the threat. The Timber Rattlers added two more tallies in the home half of the eighth.

Wisconsin starter Tyler Woessner earned the win. The right-hander allowed just one earned run over five innings. Baker, who surrendered five runs over four frames, was tagged with the loss.

The Chiefs will have a quick turnaround on Wednesday. Zane Mills is the scheduled starter for Peoria. First pitch is set for 12:10 p.m. from Appleton. Fans can listen to the hometown radio call online at peoriachiefs.com.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from April 12, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.