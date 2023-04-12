Whitecaps Drop First Game of '23

LANSING, MI - The West Michigan Whitecaps brought the potential tying run to the plate in the ninth inning but ultimately were dealt their first defeat of the 2023 season as part of a 5-2 loss to the Lansing Lugnuts on Tuesday night at Jackson Field.

After falling behind 5-0 after seven innings, the 'Caps finally broke through in the eighth with their first run before scoring another run in the ninth and putting two on the bases with a three-run deficit before their rally fell short and dealt the 'Caps their first regular season loss.

The Lugnuts, celebrating their 2023 Opening Night on Tuesday, plated a pair of runs in the first inning by taking advantage of two West Michigan errors. An RBI-single by Jonny Butler highlighted the early Lansing lead. In the fifth, Oakland A's Top-10 Prospect Max Muncy delivered a two-run single to extend their edge to 4-0. After plating a run in the sixth, the 'Caps snapped the potential shutout with an RBI-groundout by Roberto Campos. In the ninth, Danny Serretti's run-scoring single put the possible tying run at the plate in Detroit Tigers Top-Prospect Jace Jung, who struck out swinging to end the contest.

The Lugnuts become one of the final two undefeated teams in the Midwest League (Cedar Rapids) at 4-0, while the Whitecaps fall to 3-1. Lugnuts relief pitcher Kumar Nambiar (1-0) retired five 'Caps hitters out of the bullpen to collect his first win. Serretti, Jung, and Dillon Paulson each picked up a pair of base hits in a losing cause. Lansing outfielder Caeden Trenkle went 4-for-5 with a double, and a run scored in the victory.

The Whitecaps continue this series with the second game of their six-game series against the Lansing Lugnuts on Wednesday at 6:05 pm. Pitcher Wilkel Hernandez makes his second start of the year against Lugnuts righty Mitch Myers. Broadcast coverage with Dan Hasty begins on the Whitecaps Baseball Network at 5:50 pm. Get your tickets for all 2023 home games now at www.whitecapsbaseball.com.

