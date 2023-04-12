Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Wednesday (7:05 Start)

April 12, 2023 - Midwest League (MWL) - Dayton Dragons News Release







Wednesday, April 12, 2023lGame # 5

Day Air Ballparkl Dayton, Ohio l7:05 p.m.

Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

Great Lakes Loons (1-3) at Dayton Dragons (1-3)

RH Adolfo Ramirez (no record) vs. RH Carson Rudd (0-1, 18.00)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) host the Great Lakes Loons (affiliate of the Los Angeles Dodgers) in the second game of a six-game series.

Last Game: Tuesday: Great Lakes 9, Dayton 7. The Loons collected 12 hits including three home runs and broke a 2-2 tie with five runs in the fifth inning to earn their first win of the year. Dragons batters drew 12 walks, two short of the club record, but struck out 18 times, also two short of the club record. The Dragons best chance to put up a big inning came in the bottom of the fifth, trailing 7-2, when they drew five walks in the inning but had no hits and settled for two runs. Michael Trautwein led Dayton with a two-run double, two walks, and two runs scored.

Transactions: Infielder Edwin Arroyo has been placed on the injured list with a strained left hip. Outfielder Jay Allen II has been placed on the injured list with a left thumb UCL sprain. Outfielder Luis Chevalier has been promoted to Dayton from the ACL Reds.

Team Notes

The Dragons lead the Midwest League offensively in walks (31, 10 more than any other team) and On-Base Percentage (.350) but also lead in strikeouts (56). They are tied for third in runs scored (18 in four games) and stolen bases (7).

Injuries have become a major issue for the Dragons as their top three prospects are now sidelined. Edwin Arroyo, the Reds #3 prospect, and Jay Allen II, the Reds #13 prospect, suffered injuries on Saturday at Lake County and are both on the injured list. Starting pitcher Chase Petty, the top-rated pitching prospect in the entire Reds organization, was expected to anchor the Dragons starting rotation but remains in Arizona after he got a late start to spring training due to an arm injury.

The Dragons roster (including players on the injured list) is headlined by Edwin Arroyo, a shortstop who entered spring training as the Reds #3 prospect (based on MLB.com and Baseball America). Arroyo is the 10th player in Dragons history to enter a season ranked as the Reds #3 prospect or higher based on Baseball America's list. Others have included Homer Bailey, Adam Dunn, Jay Bruce, Billy Hamilton, and Hunter Greene.

The Dragons roster includes three of the top 22 players in MLB.com's ranking of top Reds prospects. They include Arroyo (#3); outfielder Jay Allen II (#13); and outfielder Austin Hendrick (#22).

The current roster includes 19 players (out of 28) who spent all or part of the 2022 season with the Dragons, led by Hendrick, who finished second on the team in both home runs and RBI. Four of the top seven in base hits for the 2022 Dragons return, including Justice Thompson (3rd in hits), Mat Nelson (4th), Hendrick (5th), and Tyler Callihan (7th). Returning starting pitcher Thomas Farr led the 2022 Dragons in innings. Reliever Donovan Benoit led the Dragons in saves in 2022 with 13, finishing second in the entire Reds farm system.

Nelson led the entire nation in home runs at the college level in 2021 at Florida State University.

The Dragons roster includes five players selected in the first three rounds of the draft: Austin Hendrick (1st round, 2020); Jay Allen II (1st round, 2021); Mat Nelson (supplemental 1st round, 2021); Edwin Arroyo (2nd round, 2021); and Tyler Callihan (3rd round, 2019).

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM and www.daytondragons.com)

Thursday, April 13 (7:05 pm): Great Lakes LH Ronan Kopp (0-0, 3.00) at Dayton RH Javi Rivera (0-0, 0.00)

Friday, April 14 (7:05 pm): Great Lakes RH Ben Casparius (0-0, 3.00) at Dayton RH Thomas Farr (0-1, 1.80)

Saturday, April 15 (1:05 pm): Great Lakes LH Justin Wrobleski (0-1, 4.50) at Dayton RH Julian Aguiar (0-0, 0.00)

Sunday, April 16 (1:05 pm): Great Lakes Yon Castro at Dayton RH Jose Acuna (1-0, 0.00)

