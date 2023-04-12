Captains Sink TinCaps

April 12, 2023 - Midwest League (MWL) - Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release







FORT WAYNE, Ind. - Top Padres prospect Jackson Merrill notched his first hit of the season Wednesday night, but the Lake County Captains (Cleveland Guardians affiliate) blanked the TinCaps to take the second game of the series, 4-0.

Lake County opened the scoring with a solo homer in the third from shortstop Juan Brito. The visitors added two more in the sixth on a Joe Donovan RBI double and a Jake Fox sacrifice fly. Yordys Valdes drove in the final run of the contest on a double in the seventh to make it 4-0.

TinCap pitchers once again delivered 10 strikeouts, spearheaded by starting righty Garrett Hawkins, who allowed just one run in three innings of work. Alan Mundo showcased a strong arsenal and surrendered only one hit across two shutout frames in relief. Ethan Routzahn also tossed two shutout innings.

Center fielder Jakob Marsee extended his on-base streak to five games, reaching on a walk in the third.

Next Game: Thursday, April 13 vs. Lake County Captains (7:05 p.m.)

Fort Wayne Probable Starter: RHP Jairo Iriarte (No. 11 Padres prospect)

Lake County Probable Starter: RHP Trenton Denholm

Watch: MyNetworkTV 21.3 | Bally Live app (free) | MiLB.TV (subscription)

Listen: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM | TinCaps.com-

