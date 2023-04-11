TinCaps Game Information: April 11 vs. Lake County Captains

PREGAME TIMELINE: Gates open to fans at 5:35pm... 6:20pm On-Field Team Introductions... 6:27pm National Anthem... 6:35pm Play Ball!

OPENING DAY: Since Parkview Field opened in 2009, the average first pitch temperature here on Opening Day has been 55 degrees. Last year was actually the warmest yet at 70 degrees, while the coldest came in 2016 when it was just 37 degrees. Tonight's forecast is calling for the first pitch temperature to be 74. (Credit: 21Alive meteorologist Liz Braden.)

LAST GAME: Saturday at West Michigan, the TinCaps grabbed the lead in the third inning thanks to a two-out RBI double by Nerwilian Cedeño. Adam Mazur and Miguel Cienfuegos tossed 6 shutout innings, but the Whitecaps strung together 5 walks and a single in the seventh to win, 3-1.

FIRE UP: Center fielder Jakob Marsee led the TinCaps offensively in the opening series, going 4-for-9 with 2 walks and a hit by pitch. He also stole a base. Early on he ranks 2nd in the Midwest League in batting average (.444) and OBP (.583).

PROSPECT WATCH: TinCaps shortstop Jackson Merrill is the highest-rated prospect in the Midwest League, according to MLB.com. The 19-year-old Maryland native was drafted by the Padres in the 1st round (27th overall) in 2021. In spring training as the Padres had several stars playing in the World Baseball Classic, Merrill saw time in 16 big league games, slashing .286 / .316 / .314 (.630 OPS).

CHAMPIONSHIP MINDSET: Not only are the Padres projected to be a World Series contender this year, the core of this TinCaps team won the Single-A California League title last year with the Lake Elsinore Storm, who went 77-55 in the regular season.

PACE OF PLAY: In 2021, the average time of a 9-inning game at Parkview Field was a record high of 3 hours and 14 minutes. With new rules in place last year, the average time of a 9-inning TinCaps home game dropped to 2 hours and 33 minutes (with records dating back to 2005 - the lowest in franchise history).

260 TO THE SHOW: Since Fort Wayne's franchise was established in 1993, there've been 210 alumni who've gone on to appear in the majors, including 37 on Opening Day rosters this year. Jesse Scholtens, a starting pitcher for the TinCaps in 2017, made his MLB debut Saturday, pitching in relief for the White Sox. The alumni list features 5 players who were selected as MLB All-Stars in 2022: Phillies shortstop Trea Turner (2014), Mariners first baseman Ty France (2016), Braves starting pitcher Max Fried (2013-14), Cardinals starting pitcher Miles Mikolas (2010), and Pirates reliever David Bednar (2016-17).

