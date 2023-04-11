Sky Carp Swoop in and Beat Cubs on Opening Night 8-5 in 10 Innings

South Bend, IN - In a back-and-forth duel between two Midwest League West Division rivals, the Beloit Sky Carp outlasted the South Bend Cubs 8-5 in 10 innings to take game one of the six game series between the clubs this week. It marked the second straight Opening Night game at Four Winds Field that went to extra innings, and the Cubs also played extras in the season opener Friday versus Quad Cities.

The pregame fanfare around Four Winds Field featured the second banner raising on the flag poles beyond center field in the last three seasons. Many members of the 2022 South Bend Cubs Championship team went out to Gate D to help raise the banner.

On a beautiful 75-degree night in Downtown South Bend, the conditions were perfect for the home opener. The Cubs, who had not trailed in a single game so far early this season, sent right-hander Connor Noland to the mound for his professional debut.

South Bend starting pitchers had not given up any runs in a game heading into the series opener against Beloit. Noland, who was selected in the 9th round of the 2022 MLB Draft by the Chicago Cubs, came out firing early and surrendered just a run in four innings. The former Arkansas Razorback ended up with seven strikeouts. Noland was also working with a familiar battery mate, as catcher Casey Opitz was behind the plate for Noland's debut.

The single run that Noland allowed was the only tally scored in the game until the bottom of the 6th when D.J. Artis manufactured the Cubs first run single-handedly. Artis drew a base on balls, went from first to third base on a throwing error, then scored on a wild pitch. It was a 1-1 game after six frames.

Out of the South Bend bullpen, Sam Thoresen made his Cubs debut and gave up just two unearned runs before leaving due to injury. Chase Watkins and Didier Vargas also pitched for the first time this year, allowing one run each.

Needing a comeback, South Bend added a pair of crucial runs in the 8th thanks to Yohendrick Pinango who doubled home two. The Cubs trailed by just a run going to the 9th inning. As the two sides exchanged blows, Beloit picked up a run in the 9th, before South Bend mounted another comeback.

Thanks to an Artis single and a throwing error by Beloit shortstop Khalil Watson, South Bend scored two to tie things at 5-5. With extra innings on the horizon, it was the Sky Carp who managed the final punch; Scoring on a wild pitch then a two-run base hit from Brady Allen.

With the loss, the Cubs fall for the first time this season and are 3-1. South Bend will roll back into game two of the series Wednesday night at 7:05 PM. Right-hander Kohl Franklin will make his 2023 debut on the mound.

