Jay Allen Placed on Injured List

The Dayton Dragons, in conjunction with the Cincinnati Reds, announced the following roster changes today:

Outfielder Jay Allen II has been placed on the injured list with a left thumb UCL sprain. He suffered the injury on Saturday, April 8 on the first play of the game at Lake County as he attempted to dive into first base on a potential infield single.

Outfielder Luis Chevalier has been promoted to Dayton from the Arizona Complex League (ACL) Reds. He will wear uniform #28.

