Less Than 100 Tickets Remain Available for Dragons Home Opener

DAYTON, OHIO - Less than 100 tickets remain for the Dayton Dragons "Opening Day" which kicks off the Dragons 23rd season of baseball today, Tuesday, April 11. The Dragons will open their home season when they host the Great Lakes Loons at Day Air Ballpark at 7:05 PM.

As of Tuesday morning, the Dragons have less than 100 tickets remaining for the opening game. Current weather forecasts call for pleasant conditions with game time temperatures near 70 degrees. The season will kick off with pre-game ceremonies including an on-field parade, flyover by Wright Patterson Air Force Base, the return of Dragons beloved characters including Princess Jade and the Retirement Village People, and more.

Single-game tickets for Dragons 2023 regular season games can be purchased at the Dragons Box Office located to the left of the main entry gates at Day Air Ballpark and through the following outlets:

Online at daytondragons.com

By phone by calling the Dragons Box office at (937) 228-2287

Ticketmaster charge-by-phone at (937) 228-2323

Pricing for single game tickets for stadium seats and lawn tickets:

Stadium

April: $16

May: $18

June through September: $20

Lawn

April: $6

May: $8

June through September: $10

The Dragons Box Office will be open throughout the season from 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM, Monday through Friday. On weekend game dates, the Dragons Box Office will open at 11:00 AM and close in the seventh inning. The box office will be closed on Saturdays and Sundays when the team is on the road.

There is never a convenience charge for tickets purchased at the Dragons Box Office. There is also no convenience charge for tickets purchased from the Dragons by phone at (937) 228-2287 although a printing charge may apply for paper tickets that need to be mailed.

