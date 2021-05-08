TinCaps Game Information -- May 8, 2021

May 8, 2021 - High-A Central League (High-A Central) - Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release







Fort Wayne TinCaps (3-1) vs. West Michigan Whitecaps (1-3)

Parkview Field / Fort Wayne, Ind. / Game 5 of 120 / Home Game 5 of 60

RHP Moises Lugo vs. RHP Jesus Rodriguez

TV: Comcast Network 81 / MiLB.TV (John Nolan & Jack McMullen) | Radio: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM (Mike Maahs)

HOT START: The TinCaps are 3-1 to start for the first time since 2013. That year's team included current big league starting pitchers Max Fried (Braves), Joe Ross (Nationals), and Zach Eflin (Phillies). With a win tonight, Fort Wayne would improve to 4-1 for the first time since 2011.

LAST NIGHT: Fort Wayne beat West Michigan, 10-3. The 10 'Caps runs were a season high, powered by a leadoff HR from DH Jawuan Harris and a 2nd inning grand slam from CF Agustin Ruiz.

TIP YOUR CAP: The top 5 in the Whitecaps lineup are the top 5 prospects on the roster, per MLB.com (INF Spencer Torkelson, C Dillon Dingler, OFs Daniel Cabrera and Parker Meadows, and SS Trei Cruz). The 5 of them have hit a combined .113 in the series (8-71). Torkelson, 2020's #1 overall pick, is 1-16 with 10 Ks.

Game Timeline for Saturday (6:35 1st pitch)

Gates Open to Fans - 5:35PM

National Anthem (Stefan Phillips) - 6:33PM

First Pitch - 6:35PM

• Discuss this story on the High-A Central League message board...





High-A Central League Stories from May 8, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.