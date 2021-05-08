Snappers Hang Tough But Drop One-Run Loss To Timber Rattlers

May 8, 2021 - High-A Central League (High-A Central) - Beloit Snappers News Release







APPLETON, WI - For the first time this season, fans could be seen without winter jackets on Saturday afternoon as nearly 1,500 fans were treated to a close ballgame. In the end, the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers beat the Beloit Snappers by a narrow score of 4-3.

Beloit scored first on Ricky Aracena's double to make 1-0. But the Timber Rattlers answered with three runs in the bottom of the fourth inning. Beloit tied it late, but the Rattlers hung on to the one-run victory. Devin Hairston tallied his first hit of the year being his first home run of the season.

Other key players worth highlighting for the Snappers: Connor Scott had a 3-for-4 day with a pair of runs scored. Griffin Conine logged his first multi-hit game of the season, going 2-for-3. Finally, Josh Simpson threw 2 1/3 scoreless out of the bullpen.

The Snappers are back in action in Appleton on Sunday for the series finale against the Timber Rattlers at 1:05. The Snappers will celebrate their home opener on May 11th against the South Bend Cubs. For more information and tickets or group outings, please call our front office at 608.362.2272 or visit SnappersBaseball.com.

• Discuss this story on the High-A Central League message board...





High-A Central League Stories from May 8, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.