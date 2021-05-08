Kernels, Chiefs Rained out Saturday

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa - Saturday's contest between the Cedar Rapids Kernels and the Peoria Chiefs was postponed due to rain at Perfect Game Field at Veterans Memorial Stadium. This game will be made up during a doubleheader Sunday. The first tilt of that twin bill is scheduled for 2:05 p.m., and game two will begin approximately 30 minutes after the first contest ends.

All fans who had a ticket for Saturday can visit the Kernels Ticket Office to exchange for a ticket of equal or lesser value to another 2021 Cedar Rapids Kernels regular season home game based on availability.

The upcoming doubleheader for Cedar Rapids and Peoria comes on a Kids Eat Free Sunday presented by Great Clips and Z102.9. All kids aged 12 and under will receive a voucher for a free hot dog, small popcorn, and a choice of a 12 oz. soda or water. Baseball Bingo sponsored by the Ox Yoke Inn is also scheduled for Sunday. Broadcast coverage for fans unable to attend Sunday's twin bill will be available on www.kernels.com and MiLB.TV.

Fans can purchase tickets for all Cedar Rapids Kernels home games by visiting www.kernels.com, going to the Kernels Ticket Office, or calling (319) 896-7560. The Kernels Ticket Office is open from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Saturdays. On Sundays when the Kernels have a home game, the Kernels Ticket Office will open at 11:00 a.m.

