Loons Rally, Fall Short on Saturday

May 8, 2021 - High-A Central League (High-A Central) - Great Lakes Loons News Release







MIDLAND, Mich. - The Great Lakes Loons (1-4) fell to Dayton (4-1) at Dow Diamond on Saturday night, 6-5 the final. Despite entering the bottom of the 9th trailing by two, the Loons drew four consecutive two-out walks, but were unable to complete the comeback.

Center fielder Ryan Ward continues a fine start to the season with a three-run home run in the bottom of the 2nd, which gave the Loons an early 4-1 lead over the Dragons.

Dayton's Brian Rey knocked two solo homeruns, the first coming on the second pitch of the ballgame. Rey's four home runs in five games leads the High-A Central.

Loons' right-handed starter Logan Boyer made his professional debut with one inning, allowing the Rey home run in the 1st inning. Jose Martinez blanked the Dragons for the next four innings, striking out four and walking one on four hits. Left-hander Braidyn Fink gave up four runs on only two hits in 1/3 of an inning, walking three batters.

Great Lakes offensively drew 12 walks, combining for five runs on four hits. All nine Loons batters successfully reached base for the first time this year. 39 walks as a team leads the rest of the High-A Central.

Second baseman Deacon Liput was the only Loon with a multi-hit performance, finishing 2-for-5 at the plate.

Dodgers' 2020 1st round draft pick Bobby Miller makes his second start of the season tomorrow afternoon, as the Loons and Dragons put a bow on a six-game series at Dow Diamond to start the season, first pitch at 1:05 p.m. EDT. Miller started on May 4 for Opening Day, striking out five batters in two scoreless innings. Kids 12 and under eat free and can run the bases after every Sunday game at Dow Diamond, presented by Serra Toyota of Saginaw.

The Great Lakes Loons have been the Single-A partner of the Los Angeles Dodgers since the team's inception in 2007. Dow Diamond serves as the team's home and also houses the Michigan Baseball Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit public charity, and ESPN 100.9-FM. For tickets or information about the Loons, call 989-837-BALL or visit Loons.com.

• Discuss this story on the High-A Central League message board...





High-A Central League Stories from May 8, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.