Criswell Sets the Tone in Pitching-Dominated 2-0 Win

May 8, 2021







LANSING, Mich. - Oakland Athletics top pitching prospect Jeff Criswell (Portage Central / University of Michigan) made his pro debut short and sweet, and three relievers followed suit in a Lansing Lugnuts (2-3) 2-0 win over the Lake County Captains (3-2) on Saturday night at Jackson® Field™.

Criswell, the 58th overall selection in the 2020 draft, needed only 23 pitches to toss two scoreless innings in his highly anticipated Minor League Baseball debut. He pitched around his own fielding error in the first inning, striking out one, and then stranded a two-out infield single in the second inning, recording three groundouts to second baseman Max Schuemann (Portage Northern / Eastern Michigan). Lake County did not hit a ball out of the infield in either inning.

Schuemann then gave the Lugnuts the lead by himself in the bottom of the third. He led off the frame with a double into the left-field corner off Lake County starter Matt Turner. Then he stole third, popping up to take home when catcher Bryan Lavastida's inaccurate throw escaped into left field. Two batters later, Michael Guldberg homered to left for a 2-0 Lugnuts lead, Guldberg's first professional home run.

The Lugnuts' hurlers took it from there.

Shohei Tomioka followed Criswell with three scoreless innings, giving up two hits and striking out two.

Colin Peluse made his 2021 debut in the sixth inning, picking off Lavastida after a two-out walk, and then worked around a two-base fielding error by left fielder Shane Selman in the seventh to strand George Valera at third base.

After a scoreless eighth, Peluse came back to the mound for the ninth, only to walk Lavastida and Valera to put the potential game-tying runs aboard. That prompted Aiden McIntyre to come on to put the finishing touches on the shutout, striking out Joe Naranjo and Austen Wade before inducing a comebacker from Daniel Schneeman to end the game.

The Lugnuts look for the six-game series split with the Captains on Sunday at 1:05 p.m., with a pair of 2020 fifth-rounders making their pro debuts: Stevie Emanuels for Lansing and Mason Hickman for Lake County. It's a Kids Day at the ballpark, with Kids Run the Bases after the game! Gates open at noon. To purchase tickets, please visit lansinglugnuts.com or call (517) 485-4500.

