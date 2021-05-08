Jensen Takes Loss in South Bend Cubs Debut

SOUTH BEND, IN - The South Bend Cubs (2-3) dropped their third straight on Saturday, falling 5-1 to the Quad Cities River Bandits (3-2) in front of a crowd of 2,565.

Ryan Jensen, the Cubs #8 prospect and first-rounder from the 2019 draft, had an up-and-down High-A debut on the mound. The right-hander walked the first batter of the game and then plunked the next hitter Nick Loftin. Jensen got the next two guys out but allowed a two-out, two-RBI triple to Seuly Matias.

Jensen didn't walk another hitter and struck out five in just three innings. However, in the third inning the River Bandits leadoff hitter John Rave, and cleanup hitter Vinnie Pasquantino both launched solo home runs and the Cubs fell behind 4-0.

Quad Cities added a run in the sixth to put South Bend behind 5-0. The Cubs looked like they were going to mount another comeback when they loaded the bases in the sixth with nobody out, but only managed to score one run after Cam Balego grounded into a 4-6-3 double play.

Grant Gambrel (5 IP, H, 0 R, BB, 2 K) looked strong in his first outing of the season and Garrett Davila (3 IP, H, 0 R, BB, 3 K) picked up a save tossing the final three frames and retiring nine of the 11 batters he faced.

The South Bend bullpen combined to toss six innings and only allowed one run. Alex Katz (IP, H, 0 R, BB, 2 K), who was promoted earlier today, and Chris Allen (1.1 IP, H, 0 R, 2 BB, K) both made their Cubs debut in relief.

Offensively, Delvin Zinn (2-4) and Cam Balego (0-2, 2 BB) both reached base twice in tonight's loss.

Next up: LHP Angel Zerpa (0-0, 1.80 ERA) vs. RHP Peyton Remy (0-0, 1.93 ERA).

The South Bend Cubs conclude their six-game series vs Quad Cities tomorrow at 2:05 p.m., gates open at 12 p.m. Tickets for tomorrow's game and every South Bend Cubs home game can be purchased.

