TinCaps' 2025 Schedule Set

September 3, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release







FORT WAYNE, Ind. - The Fort Wayne TinCaps have released their schedule for the 2025 regular season, with Opening Day at Parkview Field on the calendar for Friday, April 4 against the Lansing Lugnuts (A's affiliate). The 132-game campaign features 66 home games.

"We still have exciting promotions remaining this year," said Mike Nutter, President of the TinCaps (Minor League Baseball's High-A affiliate of the San Diego Padres). "But work is already underway to serve our fans with affordable, family-friendly fun in 2025."

As has been the case in MiLB since 2021, nearly all series are six-game sets, from Tuesday-Sunday. Next year the TinCaps will be home for Jackie Robinson Day (April 15), Memorial Day Weekend (May 23-25), Father's Day (June 15), Thursday, July 3, and Labor Day Weekend (Aug. 29-31).

Click here for the 2025 TinCaps schedule. Game times and promotions will be announced later.

Season ticket packages for 2025 are now available for purchase and renewal. New for 2025, fans can purchase season ticket plans directly via TinCaps.com. Packages are flexible for fans, with options including 12 games, 17 games, a half season, a full season, and even more customization. Any fan who buys or renews a season ticket package by October 1 will receive an exclusive TinCaps jersey.

Fans can call 260-482-6400 for more information on tickets.

In the meantime, the TinCaps are home through Sunday against the South Bend Cubs for the final series of the 2024 season. Fans at games this week will receive a free 16-month wall calendar featuring the 2025 schedule presented by Parkview Physicians Group. Click here for this week's Homestand Highlights presented by Ivy Tech, including appearances by Bluey, actor Chauncey Leopardi from The Sandlot, the ZOOperstars!, and BirdZerk!

2025 TinCaps Home Opponents

Cedar Rapids Kernels (Twins) - first visit since 2021

Dayton Dragons (Reds)

Great Lakes Loons (Dodgers)

Lake County Captains (Guardians)

Lansing Lugnuts (A's)

Quad Cities River Bandits (Royals) - first visit since 2022

South Bend Cubs (Cubs)

West Michigan Whitecaps (Tigers)

Midwest League East Division

Midwest League West Division

