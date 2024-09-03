Bandits Shut Out Sky Carp, Shrink Magic Number to Two

September 3, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Davenport, Iowa - The Quad Cities River Bandits completed their 10th shutout win of the season Tuesday and lowered their magic number to two, as they blanked the Beloit Sky Carp 3-0 to open the club's finale homestand of the 2024 season.

After scoring nearly 70% of their runs last week within the first third of the ballgame, the River Bandits' bats staked the pitching staff to another early lead, jumping in front 1-0 in the first inning on a two-out RBI-double from Trevor Werner.

A Yiddi Cappe error allowed Quad Cities a second run in the second, while a two-out RBI-single from Spencer Nivens pushed the Bandits 3-0 in the third and knocked Sky Carp starter Karson Milbrandt out of the game after a 3.2-inning effort.

The advantage was more than enough for Ryan Ramsey, who faced the minimum through four innings and allowed just two total baserunners over 6.0-scoreless, including six strikeouts.

Nate Ackenhausen followed the southpaw's lead, pitching a clean seventh and eighth inning, before Ben Sears worked out of a bases loaded situation in the ninth and locked down his High-A leading 14th save of the season.

The win marks the River Bandits' sixth in-a-row and Ramsey's (6-4) sixth of the season, while Milbrandt (1-8) was saddled with the loss for the Sky Carp.

With a win and a Peoria Chiefs' loss tomorrow, Quad Cities can secure a 2024 playoff berth Wednesday night at Modern Woodmen Park. The Bandits will send Henry Williams (5-4, 3.79) to the hill opposite Beloit's Noble Meyer (0-5, 5.55). First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.

