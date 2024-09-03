Doncon Reinstated from 7-Day IL; Clayton Transferred to Development List
September 3, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)
Cedar Rapids Kernels News Release
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa - In conjunction with the Minnesota Twins, the Cedar Rapids Kernels announce the following roster moves effective today. IF Rayne Doncon has been reinstated from the 7-day and is active immediately. As a corresponding move, C Matthew Clayton has been transferred to the Cedar Rapids development list. These moves were announced by Minnesota Twins Manager, Minor League Operations Jason Davila.
The 2024 Cedar Rapids roster currently sits at 30 active players, with four on the injured list and one on the development list.
Cedar Rapids opens its final series of the season at home against Wisconsin today at 6:35.
