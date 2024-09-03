Timber Rattlers Top Kernels in a Pitcher's Duel 2-1

Cedar Rapids, IA - Felix Valerio's eighth-inning two-run home run gave Wisconsin just enough offense as the Timber Rattlers eked out a 2-1 win over the Kernels Tuesday night.

In his final start with the Kernels this season, Ty Langenberg was great to begin the night on the mound. Langenberg did not allow a run on just one hit while striking out seven across five scoreless innings. But after his counterpart, Stiven Cruz, also notched five scoreless frames, the game stayed tied until the sixth.

In the bottom half of the sixth, the Kernels opened the scoring. With two outs in the frame, Rubel Cespedes ripped a double to left, and a batter later, he came home to score on a Nate Baez single and an error to put Cedar Rapids ahead 1-0.

After the night was done for Langenberg, Samuel Perez made his first home outing out of the Cedar Rapids bullpen and was just as effective. Perez did not allow a run across two innings of work, allowing just two hits while striking out one.

With Perez out of the game, Wisconsin grabbed the lead in the eighth. With one out in the inning, Jadher Areinamo reached on a single, and a batter later, Felix Valerio delivered the swing of the night, lifting a two-run home run to left field to lift Wisconsin on top 2-1.

The Kernels' bats went silent in the eighth and ninth innings, and Valerio's home run would prove to be the difference in a 2-1 Timber Rattler win.

The loss drops the Kernels to 64-61 on the season and 27-34 in the second half with just five games left on the year. Game two of the six-game series with Wisconsin is set for Wednesday at 6:35 with John Klien on the mound opposite Alexander Corneille.

