Johnston Dominates, but Whitecaps Walk Off Nuts in 11

September 3, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Lansing Lugnuts News Release







COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. - Reigning Midwest League Pitcher of the Week Will Johnston set a career high with six strong innings, but the West Michigan Whitecaps (33-27, 64-62) rallied for three runs in the bottom of the ninth before walking off the Lansing Lugnuts (26-35, 58-68) in 11 innings, 5-4, on Tuesday night at LMCU Ballpark.

After the Lugnuts failed to score in the top of the eleventh inning, zombie runner Johnny Peck took third on a Roberto Campos flyout to right off Blaze Pontes. Luke Gold followed with a bouncer through the drawn-in Lansing infield to win the game.

The first eight-and-a-half innings saw a strong performance from the visitors.

Lugs starter Johnston followed up five shutout innings on 58 pitches the previous week with six strong frames on 74 pitches, striking out three while allowing three singles, one walk and a lone sixth-inning tally.

Meanwhile, the Lansing offense received a second-inning RBI double from Josh Kuroda-Grauer, a sixth-inning two-run double from Danny Bautista, Jr., and a ninth-inning solo home run from Jonny Butler, bringing a 4-1 lead to the bottom of the ninth.

But after Diego Barrera retired Thayron Liranzo on a groundout, the Whitecaps received four consecutive singles from Peck, Campos, Gold and Jarvis to draw within one run. Pontes relieved Barrera and allowed a game-tying sacrifice fly to Dom Johnson, but struck out Seth Stephenson looking to force the Whitecaps to wait two more innings for their crowd-thrilling victory.

Lansing right-hander Grant Judkins starts the second game of the six-game series, set for 6:35 p.m. Wednesday. The Whitecaps counter with ace Jaden Hamm.

