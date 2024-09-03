Dragons in the Midwest League Playoffs

September 3, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

The Dragons have qualified for the 2024 Midwest League playoffs as the East Division second half champion. Here is some additional information.

The Midwest League playoffs feature two rounds. Both the first round (divisional series) and second round (championship series) are best-of-three. In both cases, the format will feature the host of game one playing on the road for game two and (if necessary) game three.

The Dragons will host the Lake County Captains (Cleveland Guardians affiliate) in game one of the first round on Tuesday, September 10 at 7:05 pm at Day Air Ballpark. After a travel day on September 11, the series will continue at Lake County (Eastlake, Ohio) at 6:35 pm on Thursday, September 12 and (if necessary) at 6:35 pm on Friday, September 13.

The winner of the first round will advance to the Midwest League Championship Series, which will begin at the home of the West Division representative on Sunday, September 15. Potential home playoff dates for the Dragons in the second round are September 17 and 18. Both games would start at 7:05 pm.

The West Division first half champion, the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers (Milwaukee Brewers affiliate) will meet the West Division second half champion in the first round of the opposite bracket. In the West Division second half race, the first place Quad Cities River Bandits lead the Peoria Chiefs by three games with six games to play.

This is the Dragons first playoff appearance since 2017. Prior to 2020, the Midwest League playoffs consisted of three rounds. The Dragons won the first round playoff series in 2000, 2001, 2008, and 2017 before losing in the second (semi-final) round. If the Dragons win the first round of the playoffs in 2024, they will advance to the championship round for the first time in team history.

East Division Series

Game 1: Tuesday, September 10: Lake County at Dayton, 7:05 pm (EDT)

Game 2: Thursday, September 12: Dayton at Lake County, 6:35 pm (EDT)

Game 3 (if necessary): Friday, September 13: Dayton at Lake County, 6:35 pm (EDT)

Midwest League Championship Series

Game 1: Sunday, September 15: East Division winner at West Division winner

Game 2: Tuesday, September 17: West Division winner at East Division winner (7:05 pm if at Dayton)

Game 3 (if necessary): Wednesday, September 18: West Division winner at East Division winner (7:05 pm if at Dayton)

For ticket information, call (937) 228-2287 or go to daytondragons.com/tickets.

