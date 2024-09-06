Timbers2 Loan Defender Harvey Neville to USL Side Sacramento Republic FC for Remainder of 2024 Season

September 6, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

PORTLAND, Ore. - Timbers2 have loaned defender Harvey Neville to USL side Sacramento Republic FC for the remainder of the 2024 season, the club announced today.

Neville, 22, has played in every MLS NEXT Pro match this season for T2, logging 23 appearances and 16 starts. Notably, he leads the team with five assists, marking a new career single-season best.

Neville joined T2 ahead of the 2024 season from MLS side Inter Miami CF, where he logged 15 games played (four starts) for the first team across all competitions from 2022-23. With their second team, he made 42 appearances (all starts) for Inter Miami II, tallying four assists across MLS NEXT Pro and USL League One play from 2021-2023. While on loan from Miami in 2023, Neville played seven matches for USL side Loudoun United, registering two assists.

