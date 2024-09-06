Inter Miami CF II Takes on Huntsville FC on the Road

September 6, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Inter Miami CF II News Release







After last Sunday's defeat, Inter Miami CF II will look to get back to winning ways when visiting Huntsville FC. This will be the third and final encounter between the sides this 2024 MLS NEXT Pro regular season, with Inter Miami leading the head-to-head with two victories. The fixture will take place on Sunday, September 8 at 7 p.m. ET at Wicks Family Field.

Despite the recent setback, the Herons are still determined to enter this final stretch of regular season matches with the objective of an historic playoff clinch. This will be Inter Miami's first of the last five matches. The team will aim to get three crucial points against Huntsville FC looking to bounce back from the last defeat.

Overall, the team sits 8th in the Eastern Conference standings with 36 points from ten wins, seven losses and six draws so far this 2024 regular season.

Inter Miami II will face a Huntsville FC side that currently sit in the 14th place of the Eastern Conference table with a record of six wins, twelve losses, and five draws for a total of 23 points. The most recent matchup between the sides saw IMCF II win at home with a score of 2-0 earlier this summer.

