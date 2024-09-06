Columbus Win 4-2 on Penalties

September 6, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

New York City FC II News Release







New York City FC II recorded a 2-2 draw on the road in Ohio against Columbus Crew 2. The hosts claimed the lead after 12 minutes through Jacob Greene before Taylor Calhiera tied the game up eight minutes later. Taha Harbroune handed Columbus a second-half lead before, amazingly, Calheira once again tied things up two minutes later. Both sides fought valiantly until the final whistle but they could not be separated. That forced penalties to decide which team earned the much-coveted bonus point. Columbus would claim that bonus point thanks to a 4-2 victory in the shootout.

Match Recap

A tricky trip to Columbus awaited New York City FC II on Sunday evening.

The two sides had met at the start of last month - with Columbus emerging 4-3 winners at Belson Stadium. Now reunited in Ohio, City were eager to claim all three points on the road.

Head Coach Matt Pilkington made four changes to the side that overcame Orlando City B last time out.

Among the changes was a start for Taylor Calheira after a goalscoring cameo against Orlando.

The hosts started the brighter of the two sides and that saw them take the lead in the 12th minute through Jacob Greene - the former D.C. United man pouncing on a loose ball in the box to fire past Alex Rando.

City would not be behind for long, however, with Calheira drawing his side level eight minutes after falling behind.

A well-worked team move involving Piero Elias and Camil Azzam Ruiz finished with the forward slipping it through to Calheira.

The striker then composed himself before firing it through the legs of the goalkeeper for his 12th goal of the season.

Columbus were keen to try and build out from the back, and in an attempt to combat that City pressed high whenever they could, creating an enthralling tactical battle in the process.

Pilkington's side enjoyed the better of the first half, outshooting their opponents during the opening 45 minutes. A beautiful flick from Calheira put Drew Baiera in but he was denied by a kick save from Stanislav Lapkes.

City then almost claimed the lead on the stroke of halftime after a delightful cross from Jonathan Shore found the head of Ronald Arévalo - the winger's effort forcing Lapkes into a good save.

The Crew thought they had the lead minutes into the second half after Rando was bundled across the line while claiming a delivery from a corner - the referee promptly ruling in the goalkeeper's favor.

City registered a chance of their own in the 52nd minute after Shore played a one-two with Calheira. Unfortunately, the youngster's effort drifted wide of the post.

Despite that bright start Columbus would claim the lead in the 58th minute after a swift counterattack was finished off by Taha Habroune.

City were behind for just two minutes, however, thanks to Calheira's second of the evening. The striker received Piero Elias' pass on the edge of the area and drove a low shot past Lapkes.

Calheira was proving a constant threat and he turned provider in the 68th minute to fire a fantastic first-time pass in behind for Arévalo to run onto. The winger did his best to create space with his trickery before a deflected effort bounced just past the post.

Pilkington would make his first change of the evening in the 70th minute as Azzam Ruiz came off and was replaced by Nicholas Kapanadze.

Columbus were not done trying to win the game and thought they had claimed the lead for the third time in the 75th minute after a sweeping breakaway was finished from close range - the offside flag denying them a go-ahead goal.

City made further changes in the 79th minute as Bednarsky and Shore were replaced by Julien Lacher and Jonny Lopez.

Both sides fought valiantly until the final whistle but they could not be separated. That forced penalties to decide which team earned the much-coveted bonus point. After eight penalties the score sat at 3-2 to Columbus. That meant the Crew needed only to convert their fifth penalty to claim the bonus point and they did - the penalty shootout finishing with a 4-2 win for Columbus.

What's Next

Next up for New York City FC II is a meeting with Atlanta United 2 on Friday, September 6. Kickoff is scheduled for 5:00PM ET.

