Huntsville City FC to Celebrate Fan Appreciation Night Sunday, September 8

Huntsville, Ala. - Huntsville City Football Club will face Inter Miami CF II for the third and final time this season on Sunday, Sept. 8 at 6 p.m. CT at Wicks Family Field at Joe Davis Stadium, presented by Landers McLarty Chevrolet.

Here are five things to know about Sunday's match, airing live on MLS Season Pass on AppleTV.

Sunday's match will celebrate Fan Appreciation Night at Wicks Family Field at Joe Davis Stadium. Fans can enjoy a halftime concert in the Yellowhammer Brewing Craft Beer Garden by 18 Minute Commute. Following the final whistle, attendees can come down to the pitch and celebrate a Party on the Pitch presented by Chicken Salad Chick, with music, glow sticks, and giant soccer balls for fans to enjoy.

Head Coach Chris O'Neal will face his former employer for the first time on Sunday. O'Neal spent one year as the U-17 Coach of the Inter Miami CF Academy, where he helped develop young talent in South Florida.

Huntsville's first clean sheet came against Inter Miami CF II on June 18, 2023. Shaun Joash and Jony Bolaños scored for the Boys in Blue, while goalkeeper Elliot Panicco kept Miami off the scoreboard in between the sticks.

Defender Julian Gaines made his Nashville SC debut last weekend in the club's 3-0 loss to Orlando City SC on Aug. 31. One day later, Gaines scored his first goal of the season for Huntsville City FC in the Boys in Blue's 2-1 loss at Orlando City B.

Defender Joey Skinner will become the third Boy in Blue to make 40 appearances for Huntsville in his next outing, joining midfielders Jony Bolaños and Ollie Wright as the only Huntsville players to hit that milestone.

