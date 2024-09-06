Real Monarchs Forward Aiden Hezarkhani Called up to the USYNT U18 Squad

September 6, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

HERRIMAN, Utah - Real Monarchs forward Aiden Hezarkhani has been called up to the United States Youth National Team U18 squad. Hezarkhani will join Michael Nsien's squad for the 26th International Youth Football tourney in Niigata.

The International Youth Football event will take place in Niigata, Japan and consist of three matches for the USYNT U18's. Matches will kickoff against the two host sides, vs. Niigata on September 12 and vs. Japan on September 14. The Americans' finale will take place on September 16 vs. Peru.

Hezarkhani, 17, a California native, joined the RSL Academy from his home club Irvine Strikers FC last summer, prior to signing with the Monarchs this July. In his professional career thus far, Hezarkhani has logged 575 minutes over the span of 12 matches for the Monarchs, with nine of those MLS NEXT Pro starts. Hezarkhani netted his first career goal on May 8 in a 2-1 loss to Houston Dynamo 2.

"I think Aiden has the sixth sense of football, which is something you can't teach. His special awareness and his decision making for a young man at 17 years old is next level for me," said Real Salt Lake manager Pablo Mastroeni. "If anyone were to come out to our training sessions they would never know Aiden is a 17-year-old, they would think he is a 25-year-old player because of what he does with the ball, his awareness and his physicality. Aiden has everything you'd ever want in a young player, he is humble, expresses humility every training session, he's just a great human being and an incredible player."

Strong performances with the Academy caught the eye of the RSL manager, earning Hezarkhani trips with the first team to Portugal and Santa Barbara. Hezarkhani appeared in all four preseason matches for RSL, making three appearances in the Atlantic Cup in Portugal and another in a friendly against Toronto FC in Santa Barbara.

This is Hezarkhani's debut appearance with this particular youth national team and looks to impress Nsien, eyeing future call-ups. Returning from camp, Hezarkhani will finish out the 2024 MLS NEXT Pro campaign with the Monarchs in its final three matches, including a two-leg home stretch to end the year.

