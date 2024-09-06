New York City FC II Races past Orlando City B

September 6, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

New York City FC II News Release







New York City FC II recorded an emphatic 5-2 win against Orlando City B on Wednesday afternoon. City opened the scoring in the 8th minute through Camil Azzam Ruiz. Andrew Baiera doubled that advantage in the 31st minute. Jorge Alamgure got one back for Orlando in the 52nd minute before Nicholas Kapanadze restored City's two-goal advantage in the 69th minute. Orlando would find a second goal of the game through Alex Freeman in the 83rd minute. City put the contest firmly to bed in stoppage time, however, as first Taylor Calheira and then Baiera found the net.

Match Recap

A Wednesday afternoon in the World's Borough was next up for New York City FC II as they hosted Orlando City B at Belson Stadium.

This was the second meeting between the two sides in ten days after Orlando claimed victory down in Florida earlier this month.

Head Coach Matt Pilkington made a number of changes to the team that drew with the Chicago Fire FC II last time out, including starts for Will Meyer, Jake Rozahnsky, and forward Camil Azzam Ruiz, while there was also a spot on the bench for forward Taylor Calheira.

One of those changes paid off after just eight minutes when Azzam Ruiz put City ahead. The goal owed much to a dazzling run from Ronald Arévalo, who after beating three Orlando players squared it across the box for Azzam Ruiz to convert.

That start helped City establish a sense of control and one became two just after the half-hour mark through Drew Baiera.

The move was started by a driving run through the middle by Máximo Carrizo and his perfectly weighted pass fell into the path of the overlapping Baiera.

He still had work to do, however, and just as it looked like the ball was escaping him Baiera threw his body forward and poked it past the onrushing goalkeeper.

The second period began with an early goal for Orlando, with midfielder Jorge Almaguer earning them a route back into the game.

Pilkington opted to make two changes just before the hour mark as Calheira returned to the field in place of Azzam Ruiz. Also joining him on the field was Julien Lacher who replaced Jonathan Shore.

A second set of changes would arrive seven minutes later as Arévalo and Carrizo were replaced by Jonny Lopez and Nicholas Kapanadze.

Kapanadze wasted no time involving himself in the game and added his name to the scoresheet three minutes after coming on.

The forward was able to dispossess an Orlando defender and then calmly side-foot the ball past the goalkeeper to extend City's lead.

Orlando were not ready to give up, however, and that saw them rewarded with a goal in the 83rd minute through Alex Freeman.

Pilkington's final change of the game saw defender Klevis Haxhari replace Rozhansky with City eager to see out the game.

They would claim all three points, but not before a chaotic end to the contest saw City score twice in second-half stoppage time.

First, Taylor Calheira found the net in the 94th minute with a well-taken finish, before Drew Baiera showed supreme composure in the box to score his second of the game from close range in the 98th minute.

That strong finish would be enough to confirm a 5-2 win for City on the night and push them one step closer to a place in the MLS NEXT Pro playoffs.

What's Next

Next up for New York City FC II is a meeting with Columbus Crew 2 on Sunday, September 1. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:00PM ET.

