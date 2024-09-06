FC Cincinnati 2 Look to Bounce Back against Chicago Fire FC II Sunday Afternoon

September 6, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

FC Cincinnati 2 travel to Bridgeview, Illinois Sunday afternoon as they face Chicago Fire FC II in their Matchweek 26 MLS NEXT Pro matchup. The Orange and Blue, coming off a loss against Toronto FC II, can clinch a spot in the MLS NEXT Pro Playoffs while Fire II return home for the first time since July 21.

The match will air live on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.

FC CINCINNATI 2 at CHICAGO FIRE FC II - SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 8, 2024 - 12 P.M. ET - SEATGEEK STADIUM

FC CINCINNATI 2 NOTES

ROAD WARRIORS - The Orange and Blue will play three more road matches this season beginning with Chicago on Sunday. FC Cincinnati 2 have won seven of 11 matches away from Scudamore Field, the best road winning percentage across MLS NEXT Pro (64%). Cincinnati have earned 23 points, more than half of their season total, away from home.

LOCK DOWN DEFENSE - Despite allowing two goals last week against Toronto FC II, the Orange and Blue have been one of the strongest defensive lines in MLS NEXT Pro. FC Cincinnati 2 have allowed just 28 goals this season, the lowest total among Eastern Conference teams. Only two clubs, North Texas SC and the Town FC, have allowed fewer goals than the Orange and Blue, 27 and 23 respectively.

PLAYOFF PICTURE - FC Cincinnati 2 are closing in on locking up one of eight Eastern Conference playoff spots. The Orange and Blue continue to top the conference with 43 points; however, things are getting tight around the top of the table. The gap between first and fifth is just three points with Philadelphia Union II, Columbus Crew 2, New York City FC II and Crown Legacy FC all on 40 points or more.

1. Cincinnati, 43 pts.

2. Philadelphia, 43 pts.

7. Chicago, 37 pts.

8. Miami, 36 pts.

9. Chattanooga, 35 pts.

CLINCHING SCENARIOS - FC Cincinnati 2 can clinch a spot in the postseason for the first time in club history Sunday afternoon. The Orange and Blue need to secure three points against Chicago with Chattanooga earning two or fewer points AND...

1. Toronto two (2) or fewer points AND Orlando one (1) or fewer points

2. Orlando one (1) of fewer points AND Miami loss

3. Crown Legacy FC loss AND Miami loss AND Toronto two (2) or fewer points

SCOUTING CHICAGO FIRE FC II (8-7-8, 37 PTS., 7TH IN EASTERN CONFERENCE)

Chicago Fire FC II enter the weekend in a rut after playing to two consecutive draws with five matches remaining in the regular season. It has been a difficult summer for Fire II, who now sit 7th in the Eastern Conference after going 2-5-3 since the end of June. Chicago's recent struggles have put Fire II into a crowded battle for the final few playoff spots.

Despite Chicago's recent form, David Poreba continues to score goals at an elite level. Poreba's 17 goals leads MLS NEXT Pro, with the midfielder holding a three-goal advantage in the Golden Boot Race. Poreba has scored five goals over his last four appearances which includes two multigoal performances against New York Red Bulls II and New York City FC II.

Harold Osorio provides attacking support alongside Poreba as the midfielder has been extremely efficient as a goal scorer in 2024. Osorio has scored nine goals this year and is converting on one of every three shots he takes. Osorio has also added one assist and ranks third on the team in key passes.

Chicago return home to SeatGeek Stadium after playing five straight matches on the road. Fire II hold a 6-2-3 record at SeatGeek and have earned two wins in their last three at the venue. Three of the club's four shutouts have come at home and the club is averaging nearly two goals per match in Chicago.

Yet for every goal scored is one conceded for Chicago Fire FC II. Through 23 matches this season, Chicago hold an even goal differential as the team has tallied 45 goals for and 45 goals against. Over their last five matches, Fire II have conceded 15 goals, including a 5-0 loss to Cincinnati on July 28.

