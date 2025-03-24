Timbers2 Host The Town FC in Midweek Action

March 24, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Timbers2 is back in action Wednesday night and will host fellow Western Conference opponents The Town FC in a midweek match-up. The MLS NEXT Pro showdown from Providence Park (FREE ADMISSION) kicks off at 7:30pm PT, and will air live on MLS Season Pass.

Tickets are FREE

Tickets for all Timbers2 matches this season a free, but must be reserved in advance through SeatGeek.

Come support the Green and Gold!

Wednesday March 26 - 7:30pm Kickoff

Free Admission: Find Your Seat

How to Watch

Wednesday's match against The Town FC airs live on MLS Season Pass.

The Storyline

Timbers2 returns to MLS NEXT Pro play following their 3-1, season-opening loss to Real Monarchs. With 11 days to regroup, T2 will look at the positives from the rain-soaked defeat two weekends ago: the debuts of several Timbers Academy players and signings, and a Goal of the Matchweek winner.

Timbers Academy products Ricardo Bautista, Kai Carlson, Eric Izoita, Jacob Izoita and Bryce VanVoorhis (who scored in the 84th minute) all made their debuts against Real Monarchs. T2 2024 signee Reo Revaldo made his long-awaited debut following an injury and recovery-filled 2024, and MLS SuperDraft pick Gage Guerra, who the Portland Timbers selected in the third round (No. 69 overall) of MLS SuperDraft 2024, also made his professional debut in the match.

Perhaps the biggest honor on the night came a few days later with midfielder Alex Moreno taking home MLS NEXT Pro's Goal of the Matchweek 2 honors for his pin-point, free-kick golazo.

The Town FC is coming off a defeat at Tacoma Defiance and will look to avoid going resultless in back-to-back trips to the Paciifc Northwest. In eight total meetings between Timbers2 and their Bay Area counterparts, The Town FC holds the advantage with six wins to Portland's two. The midweek encounter is the only regular-season match-up in the Rose City, as the next two meetings will take place in the San Jose, Calif., area on May 4 and Sept. 6.

